Insight Newsletter - Issue 1 | 2026

Drafting the Annual Report for FinanceMalta is always a daunting task – but it is also a satisfying reminder of how much we have achieved in the previous year, in spite of the fact that there are only five of us in the team!

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

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Dear Readers,

Drafting the Annual Report for FinanceMalta is always a daunting task – but it is also a satisfying reminder of how much we have achieved in the previous year, in spite of the fact that there are only five of us in the team!

The best way to achieve our primary goal – that of promoting the jurisdiction for financial services – means that we have to work within a strategy which evolves over the years. Last year was clearly about being seen, getting across the message that Malta should be on everyone’s radar.

This year, complementing our presence at international events, we will focus on familiarisation visits: typically 36-hour visits for investors, companies, and key decision-makers, designed to provide meaningful exposure to Malta. The intention is to build on all that we achieved, converting leads into action.

Of course, we also understand how effective social media and the internet are when it comes to supporting all the work that our members do – and doing so in an effective way, targeted at particular audiences. This is why we are placing more emphasis on SEO, technology, and AI.

With regard to our geographic focus, we are complementing our priority markets in Europe, particularly the UK and Switzerland, with outreaches into the Gulf, Singapore, and the United States.

On a macro level, the FinanceMalta strategy has been working hand-in-hand with the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council (MFSAC), which was instrumental in the launch of a national strategy almost three years ago. The time has come to review all the progress made, not all of which is visible and therefore might be underestimated. We look forward to sharing the progress with you.

The MFSAC is not only monitoring the action list – that cut vertically and horizontally across various entities in Malta; it is also looking ahead to ensure the sustainability of the sector. It is currently working on two important studies.

The first, carried out by Simmons & Simmons, focuses on Malta’s capital markets. It benchmarks Malta against selected jurisdictions with the aim of strengthening our competitiveness for international listings on the Malta Stock Exchange. An executive summary of this report is available for our members from the members’ login area on our website.

The second is an HR trends analysis, conducted by the University of Malta and sponsored by Identità, based on creating a better understanding of the sector’s talent challenges. This is a key pillar of the government’s Vision 2050 and will consider skill needs up to 2035. This is a crucial aspect as it will affect Malta’s long-term economic and employment strategies, particularly across sectors earmarked for growth: investment funds; insurance; wealth management; corporate services; and FinTech. If your company is based in Malta and operates in the financial services sector, then we invite you to complete this survey by clicking here.

FinanceMalta is proud to be able to support its members, providing frameworks for the growth of this important sector and building up the long-term credibility of Malta’s financial services industry.

Bernice Buttigieg

Chief Strategy Officer

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