Podcast Series Episode 8: Multiple-Vote Share Structures Directive

Bernitsas Law is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.
In this episode Partner Maria Nefeli Bernitsa and Associate Katia Zigoulianou discuss the Directive on Multiple-Vote Share Structures and how it assists small and medium-sized enterprises with listing their shares on SME growth markets in the European Union.
within Finance and Banking, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
in European Union
with readers working within the Automotive and Insurance industries
In this episode Partner MariaNefeliBernitsaand Associate
KatiaZigoulianoudiscuss the Directive on Multiple-Vote Share
Structures and how it assists small and medium-sized enterprises
with listing their shares on SME growth markets in the European
Union.
Listen to our podcasthere. Available on streaming platforms.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.