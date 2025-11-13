ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Podcast Series Episode 8: Multiple-Vote Share Structures Directive

BL
Bernitsas Law

Contributor

In this episode Partner Maria Nefeli Bernitsa and Associate Katia Zigoulianou discuss the Directive on Multiple-Vote Share Structures and how it assists small and medium-sized enterprises with listing their shares on SME growth markets in the European Union.
Greece Finance and Banking
Maria Nefeli Bernitsa and Katia Zigoulianou
Listen to our podcasthere. Available on streaming platforms.

