Financial Services Compliance

Singapore's reputation as a global financial centre is grounded in a robust regulatory regime. At its core is the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which serves as the country's central bank and key financial regulator. MAS plays a vital role in maintaining financial stability and market integrity by supervising and regulating institutions across the financial sector.

1. Industry Sectors Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

MAS is the integrated regulator of financial institutions in Singapore, implementing rules through legislation, regulations and notices. The financial entities governed by MAS can be categorised into four groups: banking, capital markets, insurance and payment sectors. Banking entities refer to deposit-taking institutions, including full banks, wholesale banks and merchant banks. Capital markets entities include fund managers, corporate finance advisers and credit rating agencies. Insurance companies include licensed insurers and authorised reinsurers. Payment service providers for various payment types constitute the payment sector.

2. Areas of Compliance That MAS Regulates

Financial institutions under MAS supervision must comply with regulations tailored to the nature of their activities. Compliance areas include anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), the conduct of business via licensing frameworks and fair practices, as well as data protection and cybersecurity.

3. Measures MAS Has Implemented to Regulate the Respective Areas of Compliance

MAS has developed a suite of regulatory tools to ensure compliance across sectors.

For AML/CFT, MAS has launched a digital platform COSMIC, which stands for "Collaborative Sharing of Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing (ML/TF) Information & Cases". This is in conjunction with six commercial banks in Singapore, namely DBS, OCBC, UOB, SCB, Citibank and HSBC. The platform allows financial institutions to securely share information on customers with suspicious financial activities. The bank can then file a suspicious transaction report to authorities and place this user on a "watchlist", alerting other financial institutions.

The regulation of financial institutions also aim to promote ethical business practices, and prudent risk-taking and management. MAS monitors and assesses financial institutions' culture and conduct, taking supervisory or enforcement actions against financial institutions and individuals where lapses in risk management, misconduct or regulatory breaches have occurred. Moreover, MAS sets out the criteria for licensing and registration for financial institutions. MAS also ensures annual audits are conducted.

In the area of data protection and cybersecurity, MAS has issued Notices on Cyber Hygiene, which establishes security standards for financial institutions.

4. Corporate Governance Measures That Promote Regulatory Compliance Under Singapore Law

Strong corporate governance is essential to achieving effective regulatory compliance. A key measure is the implementing of policies concerning board matters, remuneration matters, risk management and internal controls, and shareholder matters.

Policies relating to board matters ensures the company is headed by an effective, incorrupt board that is transparent and seeking the best interests of the company. The provisions include the chairman and the chief executive officer ("CEO") being separate persons, the process and criteria for evaluation of performance of the Board and active participation of directors in Board committee meetings.

Policies relating to remuneration matters ensure that the company operates in a transparent and fair manner. It underscores matters such as directors' disinvolvement in decisions on their own remuneration, remuneration of non-executive directors appropriate to level of contribution and the disclosure of all forms of remuneration and other benefits paid by the company and its subsidiaries to key personnel.

Risk management and internal controls safeguard the interests of the company and its shareholders. Some measures are ensuring the finances of the company are properly maintained by holding the CEO and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") responsible, and regular audits to review the adequacy and effectiveness of the company's internal control systems.

Policies on shareholder matters ensures shareholders are treated fairly and equitably such that they are able to exercise their rights and communicate their views on matters affecting the company.

5. Measures MAS Uses to Protect Retail Investors and Customers

Protecting retail investors and customers is a key objective of MAS. The MAS has established a regulatory framework for non-conventional investment products for the protection of retail investors. These include precious metals buy-back arrangements which involve the sale of precious metals with guaranteed buy-back at an agreed price. Such arrangements are regulated as debentures under the Securities and Futures Act ("SFA").

Collective investment schemes for retail investors require authorisation/ recognition from MAS and be restricted to investments in securities, liquid assets or have stable income-generating ability. These frameworks help safeguard retail investors' investments.

MAS has also prohibited the use of credit card payments and leverage for cryptocurrency transactions in order to mitigate the risks of speculative trading.

For the protection of customers, MAS has mandated that financial institutions must assess whether various types of customers have relevant knowledge or experience to understand the risks and features of an investment product. Financial institutions must request information on customers' educational qualifications, investment experience and work experience before offering the product to them.

Additionally, to help the public identify unlicensed or suspicious entities, MAS publishes an Investor Alert List which is constantly updated.

6. Enforcement Powers of MAS

MAS has a broad set of enforcement powers to deter and address non-compliance. These enforcement powers include issuance of prohibition orders, reprimand, civil penalties and even criminal prosecution.

The prohibition order bars persons from conducting regulated activities or taking part in the management of a licensed financial institution.

MAS may also impose civil penalties under statutes like the Securities and Futures Act, especially in cases involving disclosure failures or insider trading. For more serious offences, MAS can refer cases to the Commercial Affairs Department for criminal investigation. This applies to matters such as market manipulation or fraud.

The greater the degree of impropriety, the harsher the punishment.

Conclusion

Singapore's financial regulatory environment, under the leadership of MAS, is among the most well-developed and transparent in the world. MAS's comprehensive approach to regulatory compliance—spanning licensing, conduct, technology risk, and investor protection—ensures that financial institutions uphold strong governance and risk controls, upholding Singapore's reputation as a global financial hub.

