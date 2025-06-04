Members' Spotlight: FinXP - Providing Seamless Payment

In today's dynamic economy, companies require seamless payment providers. Chief Commercial and Product Officer at FinXP, Marc Conway, explains some of the services that empower its customers.

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

FinXP is a Malta-based electronic money institution licensed by the MFSA. We enable seamless payments for businesses across Europe and beyond. Since our founding in 2014, we've grown into a recognised leader in the FinTech space, offering services such as dedicated IBAN accounts, SEPA payments, card issuing, and payment gateway solutions. Our mission is to empower businesses with flexible, secure, and scalable financial services that support growth in today's fast-evolving digital economy. Our business-facing brand, IBAN4U, provides an efficient, compliant platform for euro IBAN accounts tailored for businesses and individuals operating across borders. Both brands reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, compliance, and client-centric solutions.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

Although we're a tech-driven payments company, we place a strong emphasis on human connection. Our hands-on, responsive customer service is frequently cited by clients as a key differentiator in an industry that can often feel impersonal.

Another lesser-known fact is that we're among the few EMIs in Malta offering both issuing and acquiring services under one roof. This provides our partners with an end-to-end payments ecosystem fully managed in-house, ensuring high levels of control, integration, and service quality.

What are you currently working on, and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

Currently, we're scaling our international footprint, upgrading the functionality and experience of our client platforms, and reinforcing our compliance frameworks to support long-term, sustainable growth.

With a newly appointed CTO bringing fresh leadership, we're also modernising our tech stack to improve system performance and introduce more real-time capabilities.

Our broader strategy includes expanding into key European markets, developing niche financial products for underserved sectors, and deepening our integration with emerging FinTech ecosystems. These initiatives are backed by an internal cultural shift towards greater agility, collaboration, and a customer-first approach, underpinned by regulatory excellence.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

One recent highlight is the successful development of our fully self-service onboarding platform for IBAN4U. This tool has significantly cut onboarding times while upholding robust compliance standards – a key accomplishment in our tightly-regulated industry.

We're also proud of our consistent growth despite broader economic uncertainty. Our high client retention and rising transaction volumes speak to the reliability and value we deliver.

Additionally, we've played an important behind-the-scenes role in enabling innovative FinTech platforms to scale – helping them access reliable banking and payments infrastructure when they've needed it most.

What, in your opinion, makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

Malta strikes a valuable balance between regulatory stability and business agility. As a full EU member, it offers companies access to cross-border markets under a familiar regulatory framework. At the same time, its relatively small size means faster decision-making and better access to regulators like the MFSA.

The jurisdiction also benefits from a strong ecosystem of legal, banking, and professional service providers well-versed in international finance. With a multilingual workforce and growing pool of tech talent, Malta remains an attractive base for FinTech and financial services companies with global ambitions.

What kind of people/companies in the financial services community would you want to connect with?

We're keen to engage with forward-thinking partners who prioritise innovation, compliance, and client success. This includes FinTech platforms seeking dependable issuing or banking infrastructure, corporate service providers looking for custom solutions for their clients, and tech vendors whose services can extend or enhance our offering.

We also welcome collaboration with banks, EMIs, and financial institutions aiming to broaden their reach, strengthen operational efficiency, or explore new verticals – particularly those with a strategic focus on niche or high-growth markets.

Marc Conway is Chief Commercial andProduct Officer at FinXP, with over 14 years of experience in FinTech and e‑commerce.He has a proven track record of driving growth, reducing costs, building high‑performingteams, and delivering scalable, tailored solutions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.