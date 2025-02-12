ARTICLE
12 February 2025

BVI FSC And FIA Survey: Assessing The Impact Of Industry Guidance

On 30 January 2025, the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Investigation Agency (FIA) announced that they are conducting a survey to assess the impact of their guidance documents.
On 30 January 2025, the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Investigation Agency (FIA) announced that they are conducting a survey to assess the impact of their guidance documents on AML/CFT/CPF compliance, industry standards and best practices.

This survey aims to:

  • Evaluate the usefulness of the guidance documents
  • Measure industry awareness
  • Identify improvements made based on the guidance
  • Gather feedback on staff training and implementation

The deadline to submit responses is Friday 14 February 2025. All financial institutions, designated non-financial businesses, and professionals are encouraged to participate and submit their feedback.

The official press release can be found here.

