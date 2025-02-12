BVI FSC And FIA Survey: Assessing The Impact Of Industry Guidance

On 30 January 2025, the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Investigation Agency (FIA) announced that they are conducting a survey to assess the impact of their guidance documents on AML/CFT/CPF compliance, industry standards and best practices.

This survey aims to:

Evaluate the usefulness of the guidance documents

Measure industry awareness

Identify improvements made based on the guidance

Gather feedback on staff training and implementation

The deadline to submit responses is Friday 14 February 2025. All financial institutions, designated non-financial businesses, and professionals are encouraged to participate and submit their feedback.

The official press release can be found here.

