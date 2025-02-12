BVI FSC And FIA Survey: Assessing The Impact Of Industry Guidance

Harneys is a full-service offshore law firm offering expert legal advice on the laws of jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and more. Established in 1960, the firm has grown to 11 global locations with over 180 lawyers, serving top law firms, financial institutions, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals. Harneys provides comprehensive legal support across transactional, contentious, and private client matters, often in collaboration with Harneys Fiduciary, which delivers corporate and wealth management services. Known for its role in shaping offshore jurisprudence, the firm also advises on legislative developments and excels in handling complex cross-border transactions and disputes.
On 30 January 2025, the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Investigation Agency (FIA) announced that they are conducting a survey to assess the impact of their guidance documents.
This survey aims to:
Evaluate the usefulness of the guidance documents
Measure industry awareness
Identify improvements made based on the guidance
Gather feedback on staff training and implementation
The deadline to submit responses is Friday 14 February
2025. All financial institutions, designated non-financial
businesses, and professionals are encouraged to participate and
submit their feedback.