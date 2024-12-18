ARTICLE
18 December 2024

Meet The Regulator Forum: Key Updates For BVI Financial Services Sector

British Virgin Islands Finance and Banking
Aki Corsoni-Husain,Mirza Manraj, and Kimberly Seagojo
The BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC) hosted its annual Meet the Regulator (MTR) Forum on 12 December 2024.

This essential event is focussed on significant updates to the BVI Business Companies Act, Limited Partnership Act, and the beneficial ownership information filing process, providing crucial insights for financial services professionals.

Kenneth Baker, Managing Director and CEO of the FSC, emphasised the importance of this forum, stating:

"This MTR is a critical engagement with our stakeholders as we seek to explain the changes to our laws and regulations, and how the beneficial ownership regime will be implemented. We hope this will assist with timely and full compliance and help stakeholders to serve their clients more efficiently."

For more details, the official press release can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Aki Corsoni-Husain
Mirza Manraj
Kimberly Seagojo
