Meet The Regulator Forum: Key Updates For BVI Financial Services Sector

The BVI Financial Services Commission ( FSC ) hosted its annual Meet the Regulator ( MTR ) Forum on 12 December 2024.

This essential event is focussed on significant updates to the BVI Business Companies Act, Limited Partnership Act, and the beneficial ownership information filing process, providing crucial insights for financial services professionals.

Kenneth Baker, Managing Director and CEO of the FSC, emphasised the importance of this forum, stating:

"This MTR is a critical engagement with our stakeholders as we seek to explain the changes to our laws and regulations, and how the beneficial ownership regime will be implemented. We hope this will assist with timely and full compliance and help stakeholders to serve their clients more efficiently."