ARTICLE
26 July 2024

On The Sofa With... Ellie Crespi And Jo Hossack (Podcast)

CC
Collas Crill

Contributor

Collas Crill logo
Explore
In the second episode of their Banking & Finance podcast series, Local Managing Partner Ellie Crespi (BVI) and Senior Associate Jo Hossack (Cayman Islands) take a seat on the Collas Crill sofa to discuss the differences between entities in the Cayman Islands and the BVI, ...
British Virgin Islands Finance and Banking
Photo of Ellie Crespi
Photo of Jo Hossack
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the second episode of their Banking & Finance podcast series, Local Managing Partner Ellie Crespi (BVI) and Senior Associate Jo Hossack (Cayman Islands) take a seat on the Collas Crill sofa to discuss the differences between entities in the Cayman Islands and the BVI, and how those differences impact the advice given when it comes to banking transactions.

On the sofa with... Ellie Crespi and Jo Hossack

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ellie Crespi
Ellie Crespi
Photo of Jo Hossack
Jo Hossack
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More