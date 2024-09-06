Webinar: Escrow Services – How To Protect Your Transactions? Case Studies And Lessons Learned

Join us for an insightful webinar led by industry experts and esteemed lawyers Dr. iur. Alexander Lindemann, Lionel Serex, and Tania Ster from LINDEMANNLAW. LINDEMANNLAW specializes in international large-scale transactions, including real estate, M&A, blockchain, art, and brokerage (paymaster) services. With over a decade of experience, the firm has completed numerous successful escrow transactions. This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of escrow services, highlighting their importance in safeguarding various types of transactions.
During the webinar, the following questions will be addressed:
- What is an escrow account and what parameters are included?
- What are the essential risks in real estate, M&A, blockchain, art and brokerage transactions and how can escrow services protect?
- How does escrow mechanisms work?
- Who are the key players in escrow agreements and what are their roles and responsibilities?
- What are the legal and regulatory considerations in escrow?
- How do you choose the right escrow agent?
- Case studies from our transaction and escrow practice
- Case study 1: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Case study 2: Real Estate
- Case study 3: Art Transactions
- Case study 4: Blockchain and Crypto Assets
- Case study 5: Paymaster Services for Business Transactions
- Future trends and innovations in escrow services
- Closing insights: key takeaways
- Interactive Q&A session
