Circ. FINMA 2025/02 et impact sur les mandats

During a webinar organized by the Association suisse des gestionnaires de fortune (VSV), Frédéric Bétrisey outlined the main provisions of FINMA Circular 25/2 Rules of Conduct under the Financial Services Act and Financial Services Ordinance, which are relevant for portfolio managers, and their implications for their day-to-day activities and impact on the standard portfolio management mandate and related annexes provided by Bär & Karrer to the Association suisse des gestionnaires de fortune (VSV).

