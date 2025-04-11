ARTICLE
11 April 2025

Circ. FINMA 2025/02 et impact sur les mandats

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

Bär & Karrer logo
Bär & Karrer is a renowned Swiss law firm with more than 170 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano and Zug. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world.
Explore Firm Details
During a webinar organized by the Association suisse des gestionnaires de fortune (VSV), Frédéric Bétrisey outlined the main provisions of FINMA Circular 25/2...
Switzerland Finance and Banking
Frédéric Bétrisey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

During a webinar organized by the Association suisse des gestionnaires de fortune (VSV), Frédéric Bétrisey outlined the main provisions of FINMA Circular 25/2 Rules of Conduct under the Financial Services Act and Financial Services Ordinance, which are relevant for portfolio managers, and their implications for their day-to-day activities and impact on the standard portfolio management mandate and related annexes provided by Bär & Karrer to the Association suisse des gestionnaires de fortune (VSV).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Frédéric Bétrisey
Frédéric Bétrisey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More