Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advises LAIQON AG In The Acquisition Of The Portfolio Management Of Several Mutual And Special Funds Of The MainFirst Group

Kellerhals Carrard advises LAIQON AG in the acquisition of the Portfolio Management of several Mutual and Special Funds of the MainFirst Group

LAIQON AG acquired the "Global Equities/Absolute Return Multi Asset" team from MainFirst Affiliated Fund Managers (Deutschland) GmbH with seat in Frankfurt am Main including the corresponding mutual and special funds. As part of the transaction, LAIQON AG will acquire all the shares in MainFirst Affiliated Fund Managers (Switzerland) AG with seat in Zurich. The transaction is subject to the necessary approvals, including regulatory approvals.

LAIQON AG is a financial institution listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that specializes in active and AI-managed funds as well as individual asset management.

Kellerhals Carrard advised LAIQON AG on the acquisition of the MainFrist Affiliated Fund Managers (Switzerland) AG in collaboration with Raschke von Knobelsdorff Heiser, a corporate/M&A law firm based in Hamburg.

The Kellerhals Carrard deal team was led by Dr. Dominik Oberholzer and Dr. Reto Schumacher and included Dr. Angelica Schwarz, Sarah Mostafa and Daniel Jurcevic.

