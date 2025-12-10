Marshall Islands Pioneers World's First Crypto-Based Universal Basic Income

Hauzen LLP is a Hong Kong law firm with a reputation for excellence, in-depth knowledge of the financial services and fintech markets, and lateral-thinking lawyers with real business experience.

We have been recognized by IFLR1000, Asian Legal Business and Asialaw in our areas of expertise and our reputation for excellence.

We operate in association with AnJie Broad, a leading Mainland Chinese law firm consistently ranked by Chambers Global in the top bands for insurance law, competition law, intellectual property, litigation, and corporate law.

We focus on the laws and regulations governing the Hong Kong financial markets, including the fast-growing area of digital finance.

Our partners and senior lawyers are renown legal experts in their respective fields and have first-hand knowledge of the legal and business issues that market participants face.