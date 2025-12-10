Marshall Islands Pioneers World's First Crypto-Based Universal Basic Income

- in Asia
The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) has announced the implementation of the world's first Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme delivered primarily via blockchain technology. This historic move leverages a sovereign stablecoin and digital wallet infrastructure to address financial inclusion challenges common to the Pacific region.
Operational Structure
As reported by Radio New Zealand, the program aims to give every citizen an unconditional annual payment of USD $800, capitalized by the RMI's Compact Trust Fund. While traditional payment methods remain, the primary innovation is the option to receive funds in USDM1, a stablecoin pegged to US Treasury bonds. To facilitate distribution, the government launched "Lomalo," a digital wallet designed to bypass traditional banking requirements and ensure financial access for citizens in remote outer islands.
Regulatory Drivers
This adoption of a crypto-based delivery system is a direct response to "de-risking", the withdrawal of correspondent banking relationships from the Pacific due to high compliance costs. By creating a sovereign "fintech" solution, the RMI aims to maintain liquidity independent of retreating commercial banking networks.
Compliance and Governance Challenges
The shift to digital wallets introduces complex regulatory risks, requiring robust Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols. Reliability will depend heavily on supervision quality rather than the underlying blockchain technology. Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has scrutinized the project, cautioning that the UBI could drive inflation and recommending a more targeted social safety net.
Economic Sovereignty and Future Precedent
This initiative tests the legal limits of deploying sovereign trust funds to combat economic vulnerabilities. If the "Lomalo" wallet and USDM1 stablecoin prove resilient, they could set a precedent for other Pacific nations to adopt similar "GovTech" solutions for welfare distribution. Legal stakeholders should monitor the rollout for developments in digital asset legislation and enforcement.
