4 September 2024

A Deep Dive On UAE's Child Protection Law: Rights, Responsibilities, And Support (Video)

Dr Hassan Elhais

The Community Development Authority (CDA) of Dubai drafted a child protection policy aiming to protect children, investigate abuses against their rights, and provide government services...
United Arab Emirates Family and Matrimonial
00:00 - Child Protection Policy by the CDA

00:35 - Goals of the Child Protection Policy

00:54 - Wadeema's Law

01:09 - Importance of Wadeema's Law

The Community Development Authority (CDA) of Dubai drafted a child protection policy aiming to protect children, investigate abuses against their rights, and provide government services to families and children believed to be in danger.

This policy sought to protect not only children residing in the Emirate, but even children just passing through.

Sharjah was the first emirate to address child abuse, but Dubai quickly followed suit. The CDA set out multiple goals in getting the policy to become a federal law. It sought to promote awareness of children's rights, prevent the mistreatment of children, and develop an inclusive and integrated system that deals with cases of abuse, neglect, and/or exploitation.

In 2016, in furtherance of this policy and after much deliberation on the matter, a federal child protection law was enacted, known as Wadeema's Law, which now serves as the framework for a new child protection system. Wadeema's Law is an extremely comprehensive piece of legislation covering almost all aspects of child protection and child rights and prescribes harsh penalties for those found in violation of its provisions.

https://www.professionallawyer.me/leg...

Originally Published 11 October 2023

