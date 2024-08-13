2024 International Family Law Conference Highlights With Guest Speaker Dr. Hassan Elhais (Video)

I'm thrilled to announce my participation in the International Family Law Conference 2024 in Portugal, representing Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy.

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

I'm thrilled to announce my participation in the International Family Law Conference 2024 in Portugal, representing Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy. Hosted by Expatriate Law, this esteemed gathering united experts across various domains to delve into the latest trends and advancements in our fields.

Engaging in enlightening sessions and networking with fellow professionals has been an honour. Surrounded by such a talented and knowledgeable community, the experience was truly remarkable. The conference served as a vital platform for sharing insights and fostering collaboration among global experts.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who supported and contributed to this enriching journey. Your encouragement and guidance have played a pivotal role in my professional growth. Representing Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy and the UAE legal community at this esteemed international forum has been a privilege.

