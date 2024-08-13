2024 International Family Law Conference Highlights With Guest Speaker Dr. Hassan Elhais (Video)

I'm thrilled to announce my participation in the International Family Law Conference 2024 in Portugal, representing Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy. Hosted by Expatriate Law, this esteemed gathering united experts across various domains to delve into the latest trends and advancements in our fields.
Engaging in enlightening sessions and networking with fellow professionals has been an honour. Surrounded by such a talented and knowledgeable community, the experience was truly remarkable. The conference served as a vital platform for sharing insights and fostering collaboration among global experts.
I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who supported and contributed to this enriching journey. Your encouragement and guidance have played a pivotal role in my professional growth. Representing Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy and the UAE legal community at this esteemed international forum has been a privilege.
