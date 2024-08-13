IAFL Dubai 2018 (Video)

self

I cannot thank enough the management of every attendee of the conference, as their input is highly appreciated among the lawyers practicing the same field of expertise as mine. The experience of being a speaker had given me an opportunity to acquire useful contacts and become a member of the prestigious network.

I am looking forward to the future collaborations and meetings with the old and new members of the network.

IAFL is a worldwide association of practising lawyers who are recognised by their peers as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries

