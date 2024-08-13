ARTICLE
13 August 2024

IAFL Dubai 2018 (Video)

Dr Hassan Elhais

I cannot thank enough the management of every attendee of the conference, as their input is highly appreciated among the lawyers practicing the same field of expertise as mine.
United Arab Emirates Family and Matrimonial
I am looking forward to the future collaborations and meetings with the old and new members of the network.

IAFL is a worldwide association of practising lawyers who are recognised by their peers as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries

Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

