26 February 2026

Extradition Of Russian National To Face US Sanctions Charges

It is being reported that the Bulgarian authorities have approved the extradition of Sergey Ivin who was arrested at Sofia Airport in October 2025.

Extradition has been sought following an indictment that he was involved in the sale of sanctioned metallurgical products between 2017 and 2021 valued at US$350 million.

Mr Ivin has denied the charges.

The same report notes that a second extradition request in the same case, for Oleg Olshansky, is still being considered in the Bulgarian courts.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

