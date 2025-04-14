Attorney General's Office Provides Details On Two Ongoing Criminal Sanctions Cases

The Annual Report of the Swiss Attorney General's Office (OAG) contains details on two ongoing criminal sanctions cases which it has taken over from SECO. Both cases arise under Switzerland's Russian sanctions.

In one the OAG state that they have conducted search at eight residential properties in the cantons of Lucerne, Zug and Nidwalden. The investigation is said to relate to both an asset freeze imposed on a designated person and suspected breaches of the Swiss Embargo Act.

Assets which are the subject of "super-provisional freezing" as part of this investigation are said to total CHF 1.3 billion (or c. €1.39 billion).

Less information is given on the second investigation other than that it is "in connection with suspected sanctions violations by a Swiss company via subsidiaries abroad".

