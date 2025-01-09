Trust Company Fined $600,000 For Sanctions And AML Compliance Failings

On 30 December the Bermuda Monetary Authority announced the imposition of a fine of $600,000 on Meritus Trust Company Limited for a series of AML and sanctions compliance failings.

In terms of sanctions compliance the failing was specified as "An overreliance on manual processes to implement international sanctions policies and procedures and sanctions screening".

The BMA's on-site investigation was commenced in June 2022 and the company was then given a deadline of July 2023 to complete the necessary remediation. The BMA was satisfied with the company's efforts and noted a number of mitigating factors such as a low risk of loss to clients, co-operation, the remediation efforts, and the company's overall culture of compliance.

This is a rare example of a sanctions enforcement fine being imposed in one of the UK's overseas territories or crown dependencies. The only other example known (to this blog) are the fines and other punishments imposed in Guernsey in 2015/2016.

