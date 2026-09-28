Call For Contributions By The European Commission On The EU Regulation On The Balanced Approach To Noise Pollution At EU Airports

On 27 August 2026, the European Commission launched a call for contributions to evaluate Regulation (EU) No 598/2014 on the balanced approach, which establishes a procedural framework for managing noise pollution at major airports in the EU. The consultation is open until 19 November 2026.

Regulation (EU) No 598/2014 on the ‘balanced approach’ establishes a procedural framework for managing noise pollution at major airports in the EU. It aims to ensure a harmonised approach to airport noise management, reconciling the sustainability objectives of air transport with due consideration of the economic impact of the measures adopted on the stakeholders concerned.

On 27 August 2026, the European Commission launched a call for contributions to assess whether the EU Regulation achieved its objectives and whether it remains fit for purpose.

The EU Regulation transposes into EU law the principles drawn up by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and supplements Directive 2002/49/EC on environmental noise. The latter requires a periodic assessment of noise exposure around major transport infrastructure, which forms the starting point for any regulatory intervention.

The ‘balanced approach’ is based on an objective and proportionate analysis of noise pollution and of the measures likely to remedy it. Before adopting any operating restrictions, EU member states must examine all available noise reduction options. Any measure adopted must comply with the principle of proportionality and must not go beyond what is necessary to achieve the environmental objectives pursued. The EU Regulation also provides that relevant stakeholders are consulted and that the European Commission is notified of the measures envisaged.

This assessment will take into account the conclusions from the quality review of EU legislation on airports. It is carried out in accordance with the five criteria set out in the guidelines on better regulation: effectiveness (to verify that general and specific objectives have been achieved), efficiency, relevance, coherence and European added value. This will enable an assessment of the Regulation’s performance and the issues raised by stakeholders, including its economic, environmental and societal impacts.

The consultation is aimed at authorities responsible for noise pollution, airport operators, air carriers, consumer and passenger organisations, environmental organisations, air navigation service providers and other relevant stakeholders in the aviation sector. Contributions may be submitted until 19 November 2026.