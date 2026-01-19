UPCOMING WEBINAR: Unravelling The Myths Of Japanese Employment Law - Is Termination Really Difficult In Japan?

It is generally understood that unilaterally terminating an employee is "difficult" in Japan. Management and Legal/HR professionals located outside Japan who cover Asia may often receive push-back from colleagues in Japan that a global initiative like head-count reduction or a termination for misconduct cannot be implemented in Japan because it is "difficult".

In this webinar, we will explore what "difficult" actually means and the reality of how a termination case will progress in Japan. We will cover various grounds for termination, including termination for poor performance, misconduct and redundancies. We will provide practical tips on how to mitigate legal risks while pursing the ultimate goal of exiting the employee. We will also cover how disputes concerning termination will be handled in Japanese courts, and how such information should be factored in when negotiating severance packages.