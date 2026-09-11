Employee Or Contractor In Norway: Employer Guide

In brief This article concerns Norwegian law only. Whether a person is an employee or a contractor in Norway is determined by the substance of the relationship – not by what the contract is called, and not by the classification that applies in the company’s home jurisdiction.

An employee is “anyone who performs work for and subordinate to another”, cf. section 1-8 of the Norwegian Working Environment Act. Where the facts are in doubt, an employment relationship is presumed unless the principal makes it clearly more probable that the person is genuinely self-employed.

Misclassification is expensive: the Norwegian Supreme Court has held that the settlement is calculated under the mandatory rules of the Working Environment Act – with overtime supplements, holiday pay on the full fee, and the burden of proof on the employer.

Many companies meet their staffing needs in Norway through consultants, freelancers and other self-employed contractors. The model is lawful and often sensible, but only where the independence is real. The question of whether someone is an employee or contractor in Norway has taken on renewed importance following the amendment to the Working Environment Act with effect from 1 January 2024 and two recent judgments: the Supreme Court’s decision on emergency foster homes (HR-2025-2516-A) and the Court of Appeal’s judgment in the Wolt case, where the question of the employee concept has been admitted for hearing before the Supreme Court. This article is written primarily for the employer side, and for foreign companies with operations, staff or contractors in Norway. It covers what the distinction consists of, how the assessment is made, and what it costs to get it wrong. Setting up and hiring in Norway is addressed separately.

Why does Norwegian law decide the classification?

Norwegian employment law applies to work performed in Norway, and the mandatory provisions of the Working Environment Act cannot be contracted out of to the detriment of the person performing the work, cf. section 1-9. A choice-of-law clause selecting English, German or Swedish law will not displace the classification analysis for work carried out in Norway. Neither will the label used in the parent company’s standard contractor template, nor the fact that the individual invoices through a limited company. For foreign groups this is the single most common source of exposure: a contractor model that is accepted in the home jurisdiction is transplanted to Norway unchanged, and only tested years later, when a claim or an inspection arrives.

What is the difference between an employee and a contractor in Norway?

An employee is, under section 1-8 of the Working Environment Act, “anyone who performs work for and subordinate to another”. The employee is covered by the whole of the mandatory protection in the Working Environment Act and the Holiday Act (ferieloven) – employment protection, working-time rules, overtime supplements, holiday pay and mandatory occupational pension. A self-employed contractor, by contrast, operates at their own expense and risk. The relationship is governed by the services agreement and by general Norwegian contract law, and the contractor has, as a starting point, no rights under the Working Environment Act.

The differences can be summarised as follows:

Employee Self-employed contractor Governing rules The Working Environment Act and the Holiday Act; cannot be derogated from to the employee’s detriment (WEA section 1-9) The services agreement and general contract law Termination Objective grounds, procedural steps and formal requirements (WEA chapter 15) As agreed in the contract Working time and overtime Statutory (WEA chapter 10); overtime supplement of at least 40 per cent No statutory working time or overtime Holiday pay At least 10.2 per cent of the holiday pay basis (Holiday Act) No entitlement; must be priced into the fee if wanted Occupational pension The employer must maintain a pension scheme (OTP) Saves independently Risk for the work result The employer The contractor

How is employee or contractor status assessed in Norway?

Classification rests on a concrete, overall assessment of the substance of the relationship; the label in the contract is not decisive. Following the amendment that entered into force on 1 January 2024, the definition in section 1-8, first paragraph, of the Working Environment Act reads (unofficial translation; the Norwegian text prevails):

“An employee means, for the purposes of this Act, anyone who performs work for and subordinate to another. In making that determination, weight shall be given, among other things, to whether the person on an ongoing basis places their personal labour at the disposal of another, and whether the person is subordinate through direction, management and control. An employment relationship shall be presumed to exist unless the principal makes it clearly more probable that an independent contractor relationship exists.”

In its judgment on emergency foster homes in the City of Oslo (HR-2025-2516-A, delivered 18 December 2025), the Supreme Court clarified that the new definition did not change the law. The assessment is still made on the basis of the factors developed through case law and preparatory works, and the employee concept is interpreted purposively, so that those who need the protection of the Act are protected. Factors pointing towards an employment relationship include that:

the person is obliged to place their personal labour at the principal’s disposal and cannot use assistants at their own expense,

the person is subordinate to the principal’s management and control of the work,

the principal provides workspace, machinery, tools or other equipment,

the principal bears the risk for the work result,

remuneration is paid in some form of salary,

the relationship is reasonably stable in character and terminable on fixed notice, and

work is performed mainly for one principal.

None of the factors is decisive on its own, and the list is not exhaustive. The central point is the element of dependence and subordination. A person who on an ongoing basis places their personal labour at the disposal of another, under that other party’s direction, management and control, is as a clear main rule an employee, whatever the agreement is called.

What does the presumption rule in section 1-8 mean in practice?

The presumption rule is a rule of evidence. Where there is doubt about the facts, an employment relationship shall be presumed to exist unless the principal makes it “clearly more probable” that the person is a self-employed contractor. It is therefore the business, not the person performing the work, that carries the evidential risk.

In HR-2025-2516-A the Supreme Court made clear that the rule is relevant only where the facts are in doubt. It does not change the legal test for where the line runs. The practical consequence for businesses is nonetheless plain. Documentation showing that the contractor is genuinely independent – own risk, freedom from direction and control, several principals, and so on – must be in place before a dispute arises. A business that cannot document the independence loses the assessment of the evidence.

What do the most recent Norwegian judgments say?

Emergency foster homes II (HR-2025-2516-A)

Thirty-one emergency foster parents in the City of Oslo claimed permanent employment as employees. The Supreme Court held unanimously that they are contractors, referring to the precedent set by the Supreme Court in Rt-2013-342 (Emergency foster homes I), where particular weight was placed on the fact that the assignment – making a home available in which the child is to live as a family member – differs markedly in character from ordinary employment relationships. The Court specified that such a task differs in its essential features clearly from what can naturally be characterised as “work in the service of another”. The Supreme Court concluded that there were no changed factual circumstances and no domestic or EEA law obligations giving grounds to depart from Emergency foster homes I. The judgment is the first from the Supreme Court after the 2024 amendment and confirms that the legal position stands.

Wolt (LB-2025-94406)

On 24 February 2026 Borgarting Court of Appeal held that three bicycle couriers engaged through the Wolt platform are contractors, not employees (4-1 majority). The majority attached considerable weight to the couriers’ real freedom: they choose themselves when to work and are under no obligation to accept assignments. The judgment has been appealed to the Supreme Court and is not final. A hearing before the Supreme Court is expected to give a decision of principle for platform work and other flexible forms of engagement.

Recovery (HR-2024-2368-A)

The Recovery judgment concerned three healthcare workers at a private healthcare provider who had been wrongly classified as contractors. Before the Supreme Court the issue was the financial settlement following their reclassification as employees, and the judgment shows what the error costs.

What does misclassification cost in Norway?

The starting point under HR-2024-2368-A is that the mandatory rules of the Working Environment Act form the basis for calculating what the misclassified person is entitled to, in so far as nothing else has been validly agreed. Concretely, this means:

Overtime supplement: work beyond the ordinary working hours under the Act – nine hours per day and 40 hours per week, cf. WEA section 10-4 – is classified as overtime, with a supplement of at least 40 per cent (WEA section 10-6, eleventh paragraph).

Holiday pay on the full fee: holiday pay is calculated on the fees actually paid, cf. section 10 of the Holiday Act, and not on a lower, constructed basis such as business income.

The burden of proof lies with the employer: any deduction from the claims presupposes that the business can prove that what has already been paid compensates, wholly or in part, the same benefits. Without such documentation, no deduction is made.

The judgment was delivered with a 3-2 dissent on the principles of calculation, but the majority’s approach is the law. In addition to the direct settlement comes the claim that usually triggered the dispute in the first place: permanent employment with full employment protection. Where permanent employment is established, the Norwegian rules on termination and redundancy apply in full, and the person must be enrolled retrospectively in the pension scheme. Reclassification may in addition trigger reassessment of tax and employer’s national insurance contributions. The tax and duty consequences must be assessed concretely in each case, and for foreign groups they may also raise questions of permanent establishment in Norway. [Redaksjonell merknad: den norske versjonen lenker her til Innsikt-artikkelen om vanlige fallgruver ved nedbemanning. Bytt inn en engelsk motpart når den finnes.]

Do the back-payment claims become time-barred?

Only in part, and asymmetrically. In HR-2024-2368-A the Supreme Court held unanimously that EEA law precludes holiday pay claims from becoming time-barred where it is the employer that caused the holiday and holiday pay not to be provided. Holiday pay claims can therefore accumulate over many years in a case of misclassification. Claims for pension contributions, by contrast, become time-barred under the ordinary rules of the Norwegian Limitation Act. In HR-2023-1637-A the Supreme Court held that retrospective enrolment in an occupational pension scheme could take place only from the point three years before limitation was interrupted. Exposure must therefore be mapped claim by claim; it cannot be assumed to be capped at three years.

When can a business safely use contractors in Norway?

When the independence is real, both in the agreement and in practice. That typically means that the contractor bears responsibility for the result at their own expense and risk, decides how the work is performed, uses their own tools and premises where practicable, is free to take on assignments for others, and actually does so. The Wolt judgment illustrates that real freedom to choose when to work and to decline assignments is a weighty factor in favour of contractor status, but the legal position on this point is not settled until the Supreme Court has heard the case.

The warning signs are the opposite. Where the contractor works full time over a longer period for one business, side by side with employees, on the same tasks, under the same management and with the business’s equipment, it does not help that the agreement calls the person a consultant. Where the need is in reality for ongoing labour under the business’s direction, it should be met by permanent or temporary employment, or by hiring in personnel within the framework that applies to those forms of engagement under Norwegian law.

What should the business do?

Review the portfolio of consultants, freelancers and other contractors engaged in Norway against the factors above. Assess the reality, not just the agreements. Document the independence in writing, both in the services agreement and in how the relationship is actually operated. The presumption rule makes the documentation the business’s responsibility. Make clear in the agreement what the fee covers. The Supreme Court’s settlement principles make ambiguity on this point expensive. Correct borderline cases proactively, either by employment or by a genuine restructuring of the assignment, before a claim or an inspection forces the outcome. Do not assume that a group-wide contractor template travels. Have the Norwegian engagements reviewed against Norwegian law specifically. Follow developments in the Wolt case, which has been appealed to the Supreme Court and may provide further clarification for flexible forms of engagement.

Classification is one of the areas of Norwegian employment law where a review carried out in advance can save the business a settlement running over many years. Please get in touch for an assessment of your Norwegian agreements and practice, or read more about our employment law practice.

Kilder: The Working Environment Act (Lovdata, English translation) · HR-2025-2516-A · HR-2024-2368-A · HR-2023-1637-A · LB-2025-94406 (under appeal). The Lovdata English text is an unofficial translation provided for information only; the Norwegian version prevails.