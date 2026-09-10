Managing An International Workforce 2026: Episode 02 - Employment Law Across The Globe (Podcast)

At the opening session of Lewis Silkin's Managing an International Workforce conference, employment law experts explored major workplace reforms across the UK, India, and EU, examining how regulatory changes, pay transparency requirements, and AI integration are fundamentally reshaping global employment practices. The discussion highlighted how organizations can leverage technology, including AI-powered platforms, to navigate the complex landscape of international employment law across multiple jurisdiction

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.

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At the opening session of our Managing an International Workforce conference, Sean Dempsey, Colin Leckey, Hannah Price and Sophia Maes explored the developments redefining the global workplace: from major reforms in the UK, India and beyond, to the EU's evolving regulatory agenda, pay transparency and the growing influence of AI.

The message was clear: change is no longer coming, it's already here.

Alongside expert legal insight, they discussed how tech can help organisations stay ahead of change. Delphius, our AI-powered global employment law platform, provides employers access to practical, up-to-date knowledge in over 50 jurisdictions.

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