Foreign Work Permits In Egypt | Legal Requirements Under Resolution 279 Of 2025

In light of the legislative changes in the Egyptian labour market, foreign employment regulation is no longer a procedural matter limited to issuing work permits. Still, it has become an integral part of State policy in striking a balance between attracting foreign expertise and protecting national employment opportunities.

Ministry of Labour Resolution 279 of 2025 ("Resolution") established a precise legal framework setting out the conditions and controls governing the employment of non-Egyptians within the country. This framework covers the provisions of Labour Law 14 of 2025 and reflects a new legislative vision based on regulation rather than prohibition, and oversight rather than complexity.

This Article aims to shed light on the legal foundations established by the Resolution, analyse its scope of application, licensing conditions, and obligations imposed on business owners. It also outlines the practical implications of the Resolution on foreign companies and investors within a legal framework that balances the requirements of economic development and the legislative sovereignty of the State.

The Resolution aims to establish clear regulations governing the employment of foreigners in Egypt, the most important of which are:

National labour marketprotection from the risks of unfair competition, through the establishment of binding conditions on the licensing of foreign workers. Mutual reciprocity between Egypt and other countries, subject to possible exemption by decision of the competent authority. Enforcement of the provisions of the new labour law and adoption of an integrated system for work permits that guarantees the rights of both workers and employers.

A foreign work permit is a legal authorisation issued by the competent administrative authority. The work permit enables a foreigner to work or practise a profession in Egypt for a specified period, in accordance with the conditions and regulations set out in the law and the executive ministerial resolutions.

Foreigners may only work in Egypt after obtaining a licence from the Ministry of Manpower, its affiliated labour directorates, or offices established by the Ministry for this purpose in other locations. They must also be permitted to enter and reside in the State for work purposes. Employers may only hire foreigners after obtaining this licence.

Categories excluded from obtaining work permits:

The Resolution stipulates the cases exempted from obtaining a work permit for foreigners to work in Egypt, and these categories are as follows:

Foreigners exempted pursuant to an explicit provision in international agreements to which Egypt is a party, subject to such agreements. Administrative staff of embassies and consulates of Arab and foreign countries and organisations and agencies affiliated with regional and international organisations in Egypt, who have entered the State pursuant to decisions issued by the competent authorities in their respective territories. Foreign correspondents working in Egypt. Foreign clergy practicing a profession without remuneration. Foreign workers on Egyptian ships on the high seas outside territorial waters. Foreign workers at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Members and experts from institutes, centres and missions working in the field of architectural research and ancient Egyptian antiquities. A foreign investor who has obtained an investor residence permit to carry out their activities in the State, in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law.

Employers hiring foreigners who are exempt from obtaining a work permit shall notify the competent authority within seven days of the foreigner commencing work and upon employment termination.

Regulations and procedures on obtaining foreign work permits:

The Egyptian lawmakers have established legal regulations for licensing foreign workers, aiming to tighten control over the labour market and strike a balance between the needs of businesses and attracting foreign expertise on the one hand, and protecting national labour on the other.

These legal controls are as follows:

Foreigners shall obtain a licence to practise their profession, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the State, for professions that require a special licence to practise. The foreigner's experience shall be commensurate with the profession for which they seek a work permit. Such experience shall be no less than three years, accredited and certified by the competent authorities. The State's economic needs and interests, and the actual need of the establishment for such experience. Establishments authorised to hire foreign experts or technicians shall appoint two Egyptian assistants whose qualifications match those of the foreigner. Such establishments shall provide on-the-job training to the assistants and prepare periodic reports on their progress. Foreigners shall not compete with national workers.

The competent authority may grant exemption from all or some of these requirements, upon a proposal from the competent department, with justification for the exemption and supporting documentation.

The process of obtaining foreign work permits:

Establishments wishing to hire foreign nationals shall apply to the competent authority, accompanied by the following documents:

Applications for work permits shall be submitted to the Ministry of Manpower, the relevant labour directorates, or the offices affiliated with the Ministry in investment and petroleum agencies. Business incorporation documents (articles of association, commercial register, tax card, operating licences, nature of activity). Foreigner's documents (valid passport – copy of work permit – academic qualifications and experience certificates – approvals from relevant authorities (where applicable) – Receipt of payment of fees – Employment agreement or approved letter of appointment (the employment agreement shall specify the type of work, place of work, salary, benefits and allowances, agreement start and end date, and its renewal in case of extension) – Any other documents requested by the administrative authority depending on the nature of the activity or the nationality of the worker).

The following are exempt from submitting an employment agreement:

Foreigners who are assigned specific work for a period of six months to one year. Experts working under international agreements.

Foreigners are prohibited from engaging in the following professions, occupations, and trades:

Tourist guidance. Export and customs clearance activities. Palestinians are exempt from this requirement.

Maximum quota of foreign workers in establishments:

Article 9 of the Resolution sets the maximum quota of foreign workers in establishments, stipulating that:

Foreign labour in any establishment, even if it has multiple branches, may not exceed 10% of the total number of Egyptian labour.

The following cases are excluded:

Establishments located in free zones and subject to the provisions of Investment Law 72 of 2017, where the quota of foreign labor shall be subject to the relative weights and controls set by the Joint Committee of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) for this purpose. Small establishments (shops and restaurants): The competent authority shall determine the maximum number of foreigners working in these establishments in light of the incentive initiatives launched by the Ministry, after consultation with the competent administration. Cases approved by the Exceptions Committee from the maximum quota established for this purpose, after approval of its decision by the competent authority.

These percentages and exceptions shall be reviewed in accordance with labour market requirements, employment conditions, and changes in the working environment, in consultation with representatives of trade unions and employers' organisations, and in the light of qualitative and geographical labour market studies.

Licence duration, fees and exemptions:

The licence is issued for a term of one year or less, after payment of the prescribed fees. Fractions of a year are considered a full year. The licence fees are estimated as follows:

The fee upon approval of the licence for the first year is EGP 6,000. The fee increases by EGP 1,500 for each subsequent year up to the third year. A fee of EGP 12,000 is payable upon approval of licence renewal from the fourth year onwards. The fee increases by EGP 1,000 for each subsequent year up to the sixth year. A fee of EGP 17,000 is payable upon approval of licence renewal from the seventh year onwards. The fee increases by EGP 1,000 for each subsequent year up to the tenth year. A fee of EGP 23,000 is payable upon approval of licence renewal from the eleventh year onwards. The fee increases by EGP 2,000 for each subsequent year, up to a maximum of EGP 100,000. A fee of EGP 10,000 for the first year if the establishment is exempted from the 10% quota for foreign workers, subject to the approval of the Exemptions Committee formed for this purpose, with an increase of EGP 3,000 for each subsequent year, up to a maximum of EGP 100,000.

The competent authority may reduce this fee or extend the licence period for more than one year in certain cases where this is necessary, subject to a proposal by the competent department. The proposal shall be accompanied by the reasons and justifications, as well as supporting documents.

Licence fees in the name of the foreigner shall be paid through online payment mechanisms using the institutional code of the Ministry or its affiliated labour directorates, as applicable.

The licence card is issued by the competent labour directorate or office, then delivered to the applicant immediately after approval is received from the competent authorities, following payment of a fee of EGP 300 for the licence card. The fee for issuing a replacement for a damaged licence is EGP 500.

Foreign nationals exempt from foreign work permit fees, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, are:

Sudanese nationals. Palestinians who have temporary residence permits for non-tourism purposes. Lebanese nationals. Italian nationals who are residents of the State for at least five consecutive years. Greek nationals. Tunisian nationals. The fee is set in accordance with the minimum amount specified in the agreement, plus the cost of the licence card. Foreigners covered by international agreements to which Egypt is a party, if this exemption is expressly stipulated in the provisions of the agreement.

Regulations on temporary and short-term foreign labour:

Article 20 of the Resolution governs temporary and short-term foreign labour, which shall not exceed a term of 1 to 14 days. It also obliges the establishment to obtain prior approval from the Ministry of Labour before the foreigner commences work, along with payment of a fee estimated at 10% of the value of their wages for this work. The minimum fee is EGP 15,000 and the maximum is EGP 100,000.

The fee shall be payable for each work and shall be multiplied by the number of works. Foreigners may be exempted from the fee by a reasoned decision of the competent authority, based on official justifications and documents.

Regulatory compliance of illegal foreign workers:

A foreigner working in the country without a work permit may apply to the relevant ministry for regulatory compliance. If approved, the foreigner shall pay an exemption fee of EGP 15,000.

The competent authority may grant an exemption from or reduction of this fee in cases where this is warranted, upon a proposal from the competent department. The proposal shall be submitted along with the reasons and justifications therefor.

Foreigners' license renewal:

The foreigner shall apply for license renewal at least two months before its expiry date, using the form provided for this purpose. The application shall be submitted to the competent directorate or an office affiliated with the Ministry.

For renewals for a fourth year and beyond, the application shall be submitted to the relevant department at the Ministry, accompanied by the reasons for renewal.

Cases of revocation of foreign work permits:

The foreigner's work permit shall be revoked by a decision of the competent authority, upon presentation of the relevant justifications by the competent department, in the following cases:

Where the foreigner is convicted of a felony or misdemeanour involving dishonesty, breach of trust, or public decency. Where a license is issued to a foreign national based on incorrect information. Using the licence to practice a profession or work in a field other than that for which the licence was issued. If the administration verifies that the employee is absent from work for 15 days without legal justification. Cases affecting the State's economic or social interests or national security.

Regulation of notification of foreign worker absence and the effects of absence on foreign work permits:

The Resolution sets out the procedure for the absence of foreign workers, obliging employers to notify the Labour Directorate and the relevant authorities of any worker's absence without legal justification, for 15 consecutive days, within seven working days of the end of the period of absence.

The employer shall also notify the foreign worker of their permanent residence registered at their service file, after five consecutive days of absence without a legal excuse. If their presence at the place of residence cannot be verified, an administrative report shall be issued by the competent police department and the Labour Directorate shall be notified.

The competent administrative authority shall verify the validity of the notification. If it is established that the foreign worker has been absent for fifteen days, the work permit shall be temporarily suspended and then revoked if the absence continues for a similar period.

Where it is proven that the worker violated the terms of the licence, a warning shall be served requiring the licence details to be amended within one month of the date of the warning, without prejudice to the employer's right to take action against the worker, and taking into account the provisions of the employment agreement

The law also requires notification of the relevant security authorities, within 10 working days of the date on which the administrative authority verifies the legal absence of the foreign worker.

Regulation of databases and control of foreign labour:

Establishments hiring foreign workers shall maintain a regular record of foreign workers' information, in both Arabic and English. This record shall include the worker's personal information, nationality, passport number, occupation, qualifications, type of work, wages, work permit details and duration, as well as the names of Egyptian assistants assigned to provide on-the-job training.

Establishments shall also submit a detailed statement to the competent authority at the Ministry of Labour, indicating the number of foreign workers and their quota relative to Egyptian workers. In addition, they shall submit to the competent labour directorate, during the first week of January and July each year, with detailed lists of foreign workers and Egyptian workers covered by social insurance. These lists shall be accompanied by Form 2 or any document issued by the Social Insurance Office indicating the number of Egyptian workers covered by social insurance.

Establishments shall notify the competent labour directorate or office within one week of the expiry of the foreigner's employment agreement or their departure from work. The foreigner's work permit shall be returned to the issuing authority.

The competent administrative authority shall be responsible for preparing central databases on foreign labour in the state, including information on workers and establishments, work permits, Egyptian assistants, and the number of foreigners compared to the number of insured Egyptian workers, to ensure accurate monitoring and follow-up of the labour market.

Rights and duties of foreign workers under the Resolution:

1. Unless otherwise specified, foreign workers shall be subject to the provisions of the Labour Law, individual employment agreements, and collective labour agreements.

2. The competent ministry shall announce incentive initiatives that help combat work in the informal sector and facilitate the entry of foreign workers into the formal sector, without imposing any financial or procedural penalties. To this end, the competent ministry may reduce or waive fees or exempt workers from the requirement to obtain a licence.

3. The employer is prohibited from withholding the foreign worker's passport or any personal or identification documents, or deducting any part of their wages without legal justification.

4. Discrimination against workers based on nationality or race is prohibited. Equal treatment, pay and employment rights are guaranteed.

5. All relevant departments of the Ministry shall be responsible for the following:

Facilitating the process of obtaining work permits for foreign workers, with the possibility of reducing fees for individuals who are unable to pay.

Instructing labor inspectors to verify that foreign workers' rights are being upheld and ensuring that they are not employed under unfair conditions or exploited in any way.

Launching awareness programmes for foreign workers, in their own languages, to familiarise them with their rights and legal obligations.

Facilitating the free transfer of foreign workers between employers, while enabling employers to modify work permit information.

Granting foreign labour a grace period to bring their status into regulatory compliance, in order to obtain a work permit or renew it after its expiry or revocation.

Assisting foreigners who have lost their jobs to find another job opportunity without adversely affecting national employment opportunities.

6. Establishing an administrative unit responsible for regulating and licensing the employment of foreign nationals, and providing them with guidance on how to file labour complaints.

7. Providing necessary translation services for foreign workers who do not speak Arabic, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

In conclusion, Ministry of Labour Resolution 279 of 2025 sets a clear legal framework for regulating foreign labour in Egypt, ensuring a balance between protecting national labour and attracting foreign expertise. Sadany & Partners Law Firm plays a pivotal role in providing professional legal advice and assisting businesses and investors in complying with legal regulations and business licensing procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.