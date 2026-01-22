On the 1st January 2026, Special Parental Bereavement Leave was introduced through Legal Notice 275 of 2025, under the Minimum Special Leave Entitlement Regulations (S.L. 451.101).

What is Special Parental Bereavement Leave?

Special Parental Bereavement Leave is a new form of leave granting employees up to seven (7) working days of leave on the occurrence of the death of their child who is under the age (18) years.



The Difference between Bereavement Leave and Special Parental Bereavement Leave

Other than the fact that Special Bereavement Leave is granted solely upon the loss of anemployee'schild, this new type of leave is granted distinctively and without prejudice to the generalbereavementleave.

Special Parental Bereavement Leave is granted in addition to ordinary bereavement leave already provided at law and shall in total amount to seven (7) working days.Therefore, irrespective of the amount of bereavement leave granted under any applicable Wage Regulation Order regulating a profession, or otherwise the ordinarily granted bereavement leave of two (2) working days for close family member under the Minimum Special Leave Entitlement Regulations, all employees shall be entitled to a total of seven (7) working days of bereavement leave in the event of the death of their minor child under the age of eighteen.



No Cost to Employers

The Special Parental Bereavement Leave is granted without any financial burden being borne by the employer. To obtain reimbursement, the employeris required tosubmitan applicationto the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations within three (3) months from the date on which the employeeavailedofthe Special Parental Bereavement Leave.

