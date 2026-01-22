ARTICLE
22 January 2026

Special Parental Bereavement Leave

BD
BDO Malta

Contributor

BDO Malta logo
Forming part of BDO’s Global Network, BDO Malta is a professional services and advisory firm, assisting companies in accelerating business growth through exceptional client service. Established in 1978, BDO Malta provide a wide portfolio of services including regulatory advisory, outsourcing, audit and assurance, tax & technology regulatory compliance to assist clients across different industries in growing their businesses efficiently.
Explore Firm Details
On the 1st January 2026, Special Parental Bereavement Leave was introduced through Legal Notice 275 of 2025, under the Minimum Special Leave Entitlement Regulations (S.L. 451.101).
Malta Employment and HR
BDO Malta
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
BDO Malta’s articles from BDO Malta are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Utilities industries

On the 1st January 2026, Special Parental Bereavement Leave was introduced through Legal Notice 275 of 2025, under the Minimum Special Leave Entitlement Regulations (S.L. 451.101).

What is Special Parental Bereavement Leave?

Special Parental Bereavement Leave is a new form of leave granting employees up to seven (7) working days of leave on the occurrence of the death of their child who is under the age (18) years.

The Difference between Bereavement Leave and Special Parental Bereavement Leave

Other than the fact that Special Bereavement Leave is granted solely upon the loss of anemployee'schild, this new type of leave is granted distinctively and without prejudice to the generalbereavementleave.

Special Parental Bereavement Leave is granted in addition to ordinary bereavement leave already provided at law and shall in total amount to seven (7) working days.Therefore, irrespective of the amount of bereavement leave granted under any applicable Wage Regulation Order regulating a profession, or otherwise the ordinarily granted bereavement leave of two (2) working days for close family member under the Minimum Special Leave Entitlement Regulations, all employees shall be entitled to a total of seven (7) working days of bereavement leave in the event of the death of their minor child under the age of eighteen.

No Cost to Employers

The Special Parental Bereavement Leave is granted without any financial burden being borne by the employer. To obtain reimbursement, the employeris required tosubmitan applicationto the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations within three (3) months from the date on which the employeeavailedofthe Special Parental Bereavement Leave.

For any further advice orassistancewith the application process, or with any related enquiries, pleaseget in touch withour legal team or tax advisory department.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of BDO Malta
BDO Malta
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More