Parental Leave Trends Across Jurisdictions: 6 Key Takeaways For Employers

Every year on 20 November, the world celebrates the UN World Children's Day, marking the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989) and the importance of protecting children's rights. For employers, this is an opportunity to reflect on workplace policies that enable parents to balance work and family responsibilities. To mark this occasion, we have been reviewing recent developments and comparative trends in child and parental leave, presented in the high-level summary table below for some of the major European jurisdictions.

Parental leave at a glance: Examples across Europe

Recent developments

Several jurisdictions have introduced or are planning significant reforms to family leave policies. The United Kingdom is set to remove the length of service requirement for parental leave from April 2026, broadening access to this entitlement. Spain recently extended parental leave to 19 weeks per parent, with additional weeks for disability or multiple births, effective for events occurring from August 2024. Sweden introduced the ability for parents to transfer parental leave days to close relatives or friends starting July 2024, enhancing flexibility. Denmark implemented new rules in 2025 recognising parents in surrogacy arrangements and ensuring their right to childbirth-related leave from birth. Germany plans to introduce a ten-day paid paternity/partner leave (for the father or other parent) from the birth of the child. These developments reflect a growing trend towards more inclusive, flexible, and supportive family leave frameworks, underscoring the importance for legal and HR professionals to stay abreast of evolving legislation to ensure compliance and best practice.

Comparative overview and key trends in family leave policies

The data in our table shows both shared commitments and notable distinctions in how the various countries support working parents and carers. While all countries provide statutory leave entitlements for maternity, paternity and parental care, the duration, pay levels and flexibility of these vary significantly. A clear trend is the increasing recognition of shared parental responsibilities, with certain countries expanding paternity and shared parental leave options.

The main points to note:

Maternity Leave: Duration ranges from 15 weeks inand 14 weeks in Germany to 52 weeks in the UK, with statutory pay varying from partial wage replacement (Belgium) to full salary coverage (Spain).

Paternity and Partner Leave: Entitlements differ widely. While the UK offers 1–2 weeks, Spain provides 19 weeks, and Sweden combines 10 days' paid leave with flexible parental leave options. The notion is that expanding access for partners can promote gender equality and encourage shared caregiving responsibilities.

Parental Leave Flexibility: Many countries provide extended leave, often unpaid or partially paid. Sweden and Finland stand out for flexible schemes that allow parents to share leave over multiple years and reduce working hours until children reach school age, supporting retention and work-life balance.

Adoption Leave: This typically aligns with maternity leave, although Spain provides additional weeks for multiple or disabled children.

Employer Practices: Collective agreements and company policies are often used to enhance entitlements. Employers can strengthen retention, engagement, and employer branding through top-ups, flexible schedules, and inclusive policies.

Takeaway for employers

World Children's Day is a reminder that family-friendly policies are not just a compliance requirement but an opportunity to create a more supportive, inclusive, and productive work environment. In this sense, employers could consider enhancing benefits over and above the statutory minimum to strengthen retention and employer branding; promoting gender equality in caring responsibilities and offering flexible solutions, such as part-time parental leave, reduced hours, or remote work options to help parents maintain work-life balance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.