29 July 2025

Employment Law Updates From Indonesia And The World – Q2 2025

SSEK Law Firm

Contributor

SSEK Law Firm has contributed Indonesia updates to the latest Global Guide Quarterly: Labor and Employment Law Updates from Around the Globe.
Indonesia Employment and HR
Syahdan Z. Aziz and Stephen Igor Warokka
SSEK Law Firm has contributed Indonesia updates to the latest Global Guide Quarterly: Labor and Employment Law Updates from Around the Globe. The guide is organized and published by Littler Mendelson P.C., a global law firm that specializes in labor and employment law.

Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) provides high-level and concise coverage of labor and employment law developments around the world. GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the labor and employment law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.

This quarter's edition features labor and employment law updates for 45 jurisdictions.

Find GGQ Q2 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Syahdan Z. Aziz
Syahdan Z. Aziz
Photo of Stephen Igor Warokka
Stephen Igor Warokka
