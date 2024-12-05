Relaxed Foreign Worker Recruitment Rules For Certain Sectors

Amid a pronounced talent shortage in several industries, Israel's government has introduced a new policy allowing employers in the following sectors (among others) to recruit foreign workers from countries without a bilateral mobility agreement with Israel: construction and infrastructure, wholesale and retail trade (including transportation), auto mechanics and cleaning services. This new program, called 'E2E Employment (Employer-to-Employee)', streamlines the work authorization process for eligible workers, allowing employers to establish a direct employment relationship without the need for an intermediary agency, as was previously done by many employers seeking such employees. The program allows a stay in Israel for up to 63 months, and is subject to a quota of 6,400 places.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.