What Are Fathers’ Rights After Divorce In The UAE?

Divorce is not only the end of a marriage. When children are involved, it also raises important questions about parenting, custody, visitation, financial support and decision-making.

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Divorce is not only the end of a marriage. When children are involved, it also raises important questions about parenting, custody, visitation, financial support and decision-making. In the UAE, a father continues to have legal rights and responsibilities after divorce. These rights are not automatic in every situation, because the court will always consider the best interests of the child first.

For many fathers, the most common concern is whether they can see their children, take part in important decisions, or seek custody. UAE family law recognises the role of both parents, but the exact position may depend on the religion of the parties, the applicable law, the child’s age, the facts of the case and the court’s assessment.

Custody and Guardianship: What Is the Difference?

In UAE family matters, custody and guardianship are often misunderstood.

Custody usually refers to the daily care of the child. This includes looking after the child’s routine, food, clothing, schooling, emotional care and general upbringing.

Guardianship usually refers to broader legal responsibility. This may include decisions relating to education, travel, documents, financial support and general welfare.

Traditionally, the mother is often considered the custodian of young children, while the father may remain the guardian. A father may still have rights relating to access, visitation, financial responsibility, decision-making and, in suitable cases, custody.

Father’s Right to See the Child

One of the most important rights of a father after divorce in the UAE is the right to maintain contact with the child. If the child is living with the mother, the father may request visitation or access arrangements.

Visitation may include meeting the child on specific days, spending weekends together, video calls, school holiday arrangements, or other agreed schedules. If the parents cannot agree, the court may decide the arrangement.

The court usually looks at what is stable and suitable for the child. A father who has been actively involved in the child’s life, maintains a safe environment and respects the child’s routine is generally in a stronger position when requesting structured visitation.

Rights of Non-Muslim Fathers in the UAE

In some family matters, the UAE has a civil personal status framework that might apply to non-Muslim residents and expats. The principle of joint custody is of importance within the civil personal status regime. The parents have equal rights of custody unless the court otherwise provides.

This is especially relevant for expat families who want both parents to remain involved after divorce. However, joint custody does not mean that disputes will never arise. Parents may still disagree on schooling, relocation, travel, holidays or the child’s residence. In such cases, the court may step in and decide what is in the best interests of the child.

Father’s Financial Responsibilities

A father’s rights after divorce must also be understood together with his responsibilities. In many cases, the father may be required to provide financial support for the child. This may include expenses for education, housing, medical needs, clothing, food and general maintenance.

The amount is usually assessed based on the needs of the child and the father’s financial ability. The court may consider income, standard of living, school fees, medical expenses and other relevant circumstances.

A father should keep records of payments, transfers, school fee receipts, medical bills and any agreed expenses. Proper documentation is important if a dispute later arises.

Travel and Relocation Issues

Travel is one of the most sensitive issues after divorce. A father may have rights concerning the child’s travel, passport, relocation or removal from the UAE. If one parent wishes to travel with the child or relocate permanently, the other parent may object if the travel affects custody, visitation or the child’s welfare.

At the same time, a father should be careful not to misuse travel objections as a pressure tactic. Courts usually focus on whether the proposed travel is genuine, safe and in the child’s interest.

If there is a risk that a child may be taken abroad without consent or may not be returned, urgent legal steps may be required.

Practical Steps Fathers Should Take

A father going through a divorce in the UAE should avoid any emotional or casual approach to child-related disputes. It is best to be respectful in communication, to record important messages, and focus on the welfare of the child.

Before filing any application, the father should collect relevant documents such as the marriage certificate, divorce papers, child’s birth certificate, Emirates IDs, passports, school records, medical documents, proof of income and evidence of involvement in the child’s life.

In practice, proper legal guidance can make a significant difference. Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri’s involvement in family disputes reflects the importance of approaching child-related matters with clarity, sensitivity and a strong understanding of UAE family law.

Conclusion

Father’s rights after divorce in UAE include the right to maintain a relationship with the child, request visitation, take part in important decisions, seek custody in suitable cases and protect the child’s welfare. However, these rights are balanced with the father’s responsibilities, especially financial support and respect for the child’s stability.

Every family situation is different. The court will not look only at what either parent wants. It will consider what is best for the child. For fathers, the strongest approach is to remain responsible, consistent, well-documented and child-focused. With the right legal advice, fathers can protect their role in their child’s life while ensuring that the child’s wellbeing remains the priority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.