Muslim And Non-Muslim Divorce Procedure Under The UAE Law (Video)

Divorce is a significant aspect of family law in the UAE, governing both Muslims and non-Muslims. Previously, Federal Law No. 28 of 2005 regulated personal status matters for both Muslims and non-Muslims along with certain provisions of the UAE Civil Transactions Law

Divorce is a significant aspect of family law in the UAE, governing both Muslims and non-Muslims. Previously, Federal Law No. 28 of 2005 regulated personal status matters for both Muslims and non-Muslims along with certain provisions of the UAE Civil Transactions Law. However, to make the UAE more attractive for foreigners, a new legal framework was introduced through Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 and Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 on Civil Marriage and its Effects in Abu Dhabi.

This legislation marked a notable shift, particularly for non-Muslims, aligning with internationally recognized practices concerning family laws. This video outlines the divorce procedures under the two different laws governing Muslims and non-Muslims in the UAE.

