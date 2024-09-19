Financial Rights Of A Wife Before And After Marriage In The UAE (Video)

self

UAE Laws that Govern Family Related Matters and Disputes

The laws which govern family disputes in the UAE are mainly the UAE Personal Status Law which is called the Federal Law No. 28 of 2005. In addition, the Civil Transactions Law, which is the Federal Law No. 5 of 1985 may also be applicable.

Recently, a new law called the Federal Decree-Law No. 41/2022 On Civil Personal Status has been enacted, which applies to non-Muslims living in the UAE except in Abu Dhabi. It was introduced in line with the Abu Dhabi Law No. 14/2021 on Personal Status for Non-Muslim Foreigners in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which applies to non-Muslim expatriates in Abu Dhabi.

Originally published 25 May 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.