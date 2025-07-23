New Judicial Guidance On Non-Marital Financial Disputes Between Spouses – Decision No. (24) Of 2025

In a significant development, the Personal Status Court in Dubai has issued Decision No. (24) of 2025, dated 15 July 2025, providing clarity on the court's jurisdiction over financial disputes between spouses.

This decision confirms that the Personal Status Court will no longer accept or register any case that involves financial matters between spouses falling outside the scope of marital obligations as defined under Article 51 of the Personal Status Law No. (41) of 2024.

Article 51 of Personal Status Law No. (41) of 2024 states that (Wife's Property and Financial Liability):

1 – Each spouse shall have a separate financial liability from the other. The wife is free to dispose of her own property, and the husband may not deal with her property without her consent.

2 – If one spouse contributes with the other in the development of assets or the construction of a residence or similar, they shall have the right to claim their share from the other party or their heirs.

Examples of such excluded matters include:

Joint investments or property ownership between spouses (e.g., shared real estate or businesses), Personal loans between spouses, Recovery of funds related to private debts, traffic fines, or corporate earnings,

Any financial dealings that are not explicitly tied to rights or obligations arising from the marital relationship.

These types of disputes are deemed to fall under the jurisdiction of the civil courts, not the Personal Status Court, the decision also instructs the relevant departments to guide concerned parties accordingly and redirect such applications to competent civil courts.

This update is particularly important for legal practitioners, litigants, and couples involved in complex financial arrangements outside the scope of traditional family law, it helps streamline jurisdictional boundaries and ensures more efficient handling of non-marital disputes through the appropriate legal channels.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.