10.4 – Paul Falzon Meets Kenneth Abela (Podcast)

Though challenging to collect data and difficult to implement at first, ESG initiatives are not just important for us now, but for our future generations. In this episode of Ganado Meets, Paul Falzon, Senior Regulatory Advisor at Ganado Advocates, and Kenneth Abela, CEO Designate of the AX Group, sit down and discuss the Malta ESG Alliance. From pros to cons, they tackle the way professional businesses can make a difference by implementing goals that carry a large responsibility.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.