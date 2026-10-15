New Age Limit Of 15 For Certain Social Media Platforms

Status: The draft bill was put out for consultation on 7 September 2026, and the consultation period expires on 5 October 2026. If the bill is passed, the Government expects the rules to come into force on 1 July 2027.

The bill is aimed specifically at certain large social media and video-sharing platforms and therefore does not imply that a general age limit is to be introduced for online services or all social media content.

Which services will be covered?

A service will be covered only if it meets all three conditions:

It is a social network or a video-sharing platform. It has been designated by the European Commission as a Very Large Online Platform – a so-called VLOP. The user is required to create and use a profile with a login.

The largest platforms will be granted VLOP status if they have at least 45 million average monthly active users in the EU.

Professional networks and services used primarily for professional development are exempt. What matters is what the service is actually used for – not just how it is described by the provider.

Content that is accessible without login is, as a general rule, not covered by the ban.

The draft bill does not yet specify which specific platforms are covered. The scope is in line with the European Commission’s ongoing VLOP designations, and the Agency for Digital Government in Denmark is expected to publish an indicative list.

What are the practical implications of the age limit?

According to the draft bill, children and young people under the age of 15 are not allowed to create nor use login-based profiles on the services covered. This also applies to profiles that have already been created by the time the rules come into force.

The ban laid down in the draft bill formally targets the child without, however, imposing any fines or other sanctions on children or parents. The aim is instead to draw a clear line as to when children should be allowed access to the services in question.

Although the rules do not directly impose new obligations on the platforms, the Ministry expects the platforms covered by the rules to introduce age verification. This is partly because the platforms are already obliged to protect minors under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

In practice, this may imply that adult users in Denmark as well will be required to provide proof of their age in order to gain access to the platforms in question.

The Ministry highlights the national digital identity wallet, AltID, as a possible tool for age verification. According to the explanatory notes, the solution has been developed with a focus on data and privacy protection.

Key issues for businesses to monitor

The draft bill does not directly introduce any new requirements for Danish businesses. However, the bill may have practical implications for businesses that:

conduct marketing or sales activities through the platforms in question

have digital solutions or campaigns directed at children and young people

provide technology, identity or age verification solutions

rely on login, targeting or other platform features as part of their customer journey.

Businesses should therefore keep a close eye on:

Which platforms will be covered. This depends on the European Commission’s VLOP designations and the expected indicative list from the Agency for Digital Government. How the platforms will handle age verification. This may affect user registration, login, access to features and advertising. Data protection and user experience. Age verification may involve the processing of new data and change the way in which users access digital services. Targeting minors. Businesses with products, content or marketing targeted at children and young people should consider whether their presence on the platforms in question may be affected.

The draft bill is still being considered and is subject to change. The bill sends a strong political signal, however, that age verification, child protection and responsible digital design will be top priorities on the regulatory digital agenda in Denmark.