Data Protection Officers In Bahrain: What Businesses Need To Know

A practical overview under Bahrain’s Personal Data Protection Law

On 6 September 2026, Bahrain’s Personal Data Protection Authority (PDPA) announced that five entities had been licensed to provide External Data Protection Officer (DPO) services in Bahrain. This makes outsourcing the DPO function a more practical option for businesses seeking specialist data protection support.

What is a DPO?

A DPO is a regulated data protection function under Bahrain’s Personal Data Protection Law, Law No. 30 of 2018 (PDPL).

The DPO assists the Data Controller with PDPL compliance, coordinates with the Personal Data Protection Authority and monitors processing activities. Appointing a DPO does not transfer the Data Controller’s legal responsibility to the DPO.

Does every business need a DPO?

Not necessarily. The PDPL and Decision No. 46 of 2022 allow a Data Controller to appoint an internal or external DPO and provide for specified categories of Data Controllers to be required to appoint one.

Businesses should therefore check the current regulatory position and any sector-specific requirements before concluding that appointment is mandatory or unnecessary.

Even where appointment is not mandatory, a DPO may be appropriate for businesses that process significant volumes of employee or customer data, handle sensitive or biometric data, operate CCTV, use multiple cloud or technology providers, or transfer data outside Bahrain.

Internal or external DPO?

Both models are recognised. An internal DPO may suit organisations with continuous and substantial data-processing activities, while an external DPO may suit businesses that require specialist support without maintaining a full-time privacy function.

The proposed DPO must satisfy the applicable accreditation and registration requirements. A business cannot simply appoint a privacy consultant and assume that this gives the consultant the regulated status of a DPO.

Independence is also important. The DPO should be able to perform the monitoring role impartially, with appropriate access to information and management and without conflicts arising from other operational responsibilities.

What happens if the DPO identifies a violation?

Where the DPO has evidence of a violation, the PDPL requires the matter to be raised with the Data Controller for corrective action.

Where there is serious evidence of a violation and the Data Controller does not rectify its cause within the statutory period following notification, the DPO may be required to notify the Authority.

Businesses should therefore establish clear internal procedures for reporting, investigating, correcting and documenting data protection issues.

A DPO does not replace wider PDPL compliance

Appointing a DPO does not make all processing activities automatically compliant.

Separate requirements may apply to biometric data, CCTV, sensitive data, overseas transfers, cloud services, processor arrangements, data breaches and data subject rights. Certain processing activities may also require prior authorisation by the Personal Data Protection Authority and/or a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA).

The DPO helps identify and monitor these obligations; the DPO does not replace them.

Practical checklist for businesses

Businesses should consider: