New EDPB Data Protection Handbook: A Practical Guide For SMEs

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has made a valuable resource available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by publishing translations of its Data Protection Handbook in 17 languages. As part of the EDPB's 2021-2023 strategy, this initiative aims to help SMEs across Europe better understand and comply with data protection requirements under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Handbook provides practical, easy-to-understand guidance on GDPR compliance. It covers key topics such as the basics of data protection, the rights of data subjects, and how to handle personal data breaches. The guide includes interactive tools like videos, infographics, and flowcharts to make complex data protection principles more accessible for small businesses.

One of the key benefits of the Handbook is its practical approach. Drawing on real-world examples and the experiences of businesses already complying with GDPR, it provides SMEs with concrete tips and examples for implementing data protection measures. Additionally, it highlights resources developed by national data protection authorities to further support SMEs in complying with GDPR requirements.

Key Features of the Handbook

Why SMEs Should Adopt the Handbook

By following the guidelines provided in the EDPB Handbook, SMEs can improve their GDPR compliance, mitigate the risks associated with personal data breaches, and enhance their overall data governance frameworks. Implementing the practical tools and recommendations offered in the Handbook can help small businesses stay compliant with GDPR, protect their customers' data, and avoid potential fines for non-compliance.

The EDPB's Data Protection Handbook is an essential resource for businesses looking to strengthen their data protection practices, providing a clear and comprehensive guide to navigating GDPR requirements. You can access the guide in English here.

Originally published 23 October 2024

