ARTICLE
17 September 2024

European Commission Announces New Initiative For An Additional Type Of Standard Contractual Clauses

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
The European Commission has announced the launch of a new initiative to develop an additional type of standard contractual clauses (SCCs) that specifically address the situation where a data importer is directly...
Switzerland Privacy
Photo of Steven M. Millendorf
Authors

The European Commission has announced the launch of a new initiative to develop an additional type of standard contractual clauses (SCCs) that specifically address the situation where a data importer is directly subject to the GDPR. The move would fill in a hole in the existing four modules of SCCs, which are currently drafted with the expectation that the data importer is not otherwise subject to the GDPR.

Importantly, the new set of standard contractual clauses will supplement the existing four modules and not replace them, minimizing the impact to most businesses that use one or more of the modules in the current SCCs as the lawful method of transferring data from the EEA, UK, or Switzerland. Only businesses that force data importers who are directly subject to the GDPR into the existing SCCs may have to update to the new SCCs, when they are available (and likely there will be a transition period).

The draft of the new SCCs is expected 4Q2024, with commission adoption 2Q2025.

Standard contractual clauses (SCCs) are model data protection clauses that EU data exporters can incorporate into their contracts to transfer personal data to data importers in third countries in line with the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). These clauses address the specific scenario where the data importer is located in a third country but is directly subject to the GDPR.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Steven M. Millendorf
Steven M. Millendorf
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More