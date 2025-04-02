Cyprus Insurance brokers' license - Useful information and requirements for EU Passporting

Requirements to obtain an insurance brokers license in Cyprus

Timeframes

Gathering of the information: usually takes 1 to 2 months depending on how efficient the applicant is

Application Examination: Usually 2 months

Creation of a Company (which will subsequently be licensed): Less than 1 month

Overall: from experience the application takes between 4- 5 months

Trick: To speed up the process ensure the name of the brokerage is decided by the management early as it will have to be approved by the Cyprus Registrar of Insurers and then by the Cyprus Registrar of Companies a process that could take 2/3 weeks. Without the name you can not apply for the Company which takes less than a month. This process alone before applying could take 2 months! So if in hurry, prioritise the name first.

Application Pack

University degree of the director / management of the Company

Cyprus or FCA relevant examinations for the director / management of the Company

Clean criminal record of all management members

CVs of all management members

Non solvency declarations confirmations of all management members

Agreements with insurance companies or letters of intend with the company

Rental agreement of the company

The process in steps

Name Approval Company Creation Application Preparation Application Examination Issuance of insurance agents / brokers license

Useful Information:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.