ARTICLE
24 July 2024

Circular 4/2024 - Article 8(23A) Exemption For Employment Excercised In Cyprus

Ki
KPMG in Cyprus

Contributor

KPMG in Cyprus logo
KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.
Explore
The Tax Department issued Circular 4/2024 on 8 July 2024, regarding the exemption from income tax of 50% of the remuneration from employment exercised in Cyprus, as per the amended Article 8(23A) of the Income Tax Law.
Cyprus Tax
Photo of George Markides
Photo of Katia Papanicolaou
Photo of Michael Halios
Photo of Costas Markides
Photo of Stelios Stylianou
Photo of Michalis Loizides
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Tax Department issued Circular 4/2024 on 8 July 2024, regarding the exemption from income tax of 50% of the remuneration from employment exercised in Cyprus, as per the amended Article 8(23A) of the Income Tax Law.

The Circular provides clarifications in relation to the exemption as per Article 8(23A) of the Income Tax Law, as amended on 26 July 2022 and as further amended on 30 June 2023 (the relevant alert issued by KPMG Cyprus on this topic can be accessed here).

You can access the Circular issued by the Tax Department here

KPMG in Cyprus observation

This is a very positive development, as the Circular issued by the Tax Department provides guidance to taxpayers and their employers, regarding the eligibility of individuals for the 50% exemption from income tax for first employment in Cyprus, as per the amended provisions of the legislation, which were introduced on 30 June 2023 with retrospective effect as from 1 January 2022.

It is important to note that an extensive number of practical examples are also included in the Circular issued, covering all the important aspects of this exemption.

On that basis, it is expected that for a number of cases where the interpretation of the legislation itself was not sufficient to determine whether the incentive under the Article 8(23A) could be granted, the Circular issued provides the necessary guidance and clarifications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of George Markides
George Markides
Photo of Katia Papanicolaou
Katia Papanicolaou
Photo of Michael Halios
Michael Halios
Photo of Costas Markides
Costas Markides
Photo of Stelios Stylianou
Stelios Stylianou
Photo of Michalis Loizides
Michalis Loizides
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More