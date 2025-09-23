Anjouan iGaming Licence For Crypto Projects

The rise of blockchain casinos and Web3 gaming has created strong demand for licensing frameworks that embrace digital assets. Anjouan, part of the Comoros Islands, has emerged as a forward-looking jurisdiction offering a fast, cost-effective, and crypto-friendly solution for iGaming operators.

This iGaming licence is gaining popularity among crypto casinos, token-based raffles, DeFi betting platforms, and metaverse-integrated games. Below, we explore why.

What is the Anjouan Gaming Licence?

The Anjouan gaming licence enables companies to operate online casinos, sportsbooks, lotteries, and skill-based games in a globally recognised offshore jurisdiction. What makes it stand out is its adaptability to crypto-native projects and its streamlined approval process.

Key Features:

Rapid approval timeline compared to many regulators

Cost-efficient setup with straightforward renewal requirements

Fully supports cryptocurrency payments and Web3 mechanics

Clear compliance framework without excessive bureaucracy

These advantages make Anjouan particularly appealing for projects seeking speed to market and operational flexibility.

Why crypto-native projects are interested

Many blockchain-based gaming projects face obstacles when applying for traditional licences, especially around crypto usage and DeFi models. Anjouan has addressed this gap by offering an environment where digital assets and innovative mechanics can operate seamlessly.

Popular use cases include:

On-chain casinos powered by smart contracts

Token-based raffles and lotteries

DeFi-driven betting platforms

NFT or metaverse-integrated gaming ecosystems

By recognising the role of blockchain and digital currencies in modern gaming, Anjouan has positioned itself as a progressive jurisdiction for Web3 iGaming ventures.

A strategic choice for startups and innovators

For startups, launching quickly and cost-effectively is essential. The Anjouan iGaming licence delivers both, allowing projects to enter the market faster while ensuring they operate under a legitimate framework.

It is also an attractive option for established gaming companies looking to expand into the blockchain space without navigating long approval times or restrictive fiat-only policies.

