Fraud, Asset Tracing And Recovery Laws In Cyprus

As one of the very few common law jurisdictions within the European Union, Cyprus has well established itself as a commercial, corporate and tech hub over the past few years.

A.G. Erotocritou LLC is a “top tier” multi awarded law firm advising on non-contentious, advisory and litigation matters. The firm has firmly established itself as a leading law firm in Cyprus, having cultivated an unrivalled reputation for excellence, with an impressive track record and an all-embracing legal service capability, underpinned by an acute sense of commercial awareness.

Article Insights

Andreas Erotocritou’s articles from A.G. Erotocritou LLC are most popular: in European Union

in European Union

I Executive summary

As one of the very few common law jurisdictions within the European Union, Cyprus has well established itself as a commercial, corporate and tech hub over the past few years. Due to its strategic location at the cross-roads of three continents and a legal system based on common law, which also benefits from various bilateral and multilateral treaties, Cyprus is frequently chosen as a jurisdiction in complex corporate structures. This has naturally led to a rise in high-profile fraud claims, enforcement actions, cross-border insolvencies and asset-tracing exercises taking place in or through the country.

The main pitfall faced by litigants in Cyprus has traditionally been that of delay. Over the past few years, extensive reforms of the legal system have sought to target precisely that issue and this is, in fact, expected to be resolved completely in the near future.

The latest major reforms of the legal system have sought to modernise processes and increase efficiency. In this spirit, the filing system of most courts is now electronic and case allocation has been overhauled, to allow for better and faster scheduling of hearing dates. At the same time, a new, comprehensive and contemporary set of Civil Procedure Rules (CPR), modelled after the English CPR, were adopted and put into force in 2023. Avoiding delays is fully in line with the new CPR’s overriding objective and is now being actively targeted by judges across the jurisdiction.

II Important legal framework and statutory underpinnings to fraud, asset tracing and recovery schemes

The Cyprus legal system

As a former British colony, Cyprus has a common law system that is rooted in the English legal system. The Cyprus Courts apply the principles of equity and are expected to follow common law unless statute expressly provides otherwise. In fact, English authorities, whilst not, strictly speaking, binding on the Cyprus Courts, have persuasive value in Cyprus and are usually followed by the Supreme Court.

Many of the core statutes in Cyprus date back to its years as a British colony, and therefore mirror the respective statutes that were in effect in England up to 1960, or have codified longstanding common law principles such as that of civil liability. For example, the Cyprus Companies Law (Cap. 113) is based on, and despite various amendments, is still very similar to, the English Companies Act 1948.

In 2023, Cyprus evolved from a two-tier court system (comprising the first instance courts and the Supreme Court) to a three-tier system: first instance courts include district courts and specialist courts (which include the Military Court, Administrative Court, Rent Control Court, Family Court and Labour Court). The second tier comprises the newly established Court of Appeal, which hears appeals of all first instance judgments (with limited exceptions). Finally, the Supreme Court and the Supreme Constitutional Court make up the third tier of the Cyprus Court system – the former hearing appeals from the Court of Appeal and exercising other special powers conferred to it by statute (for example, the issuance of prerogative writs), and the latter hearing appeals referred by the Court of Appeal on Administrative Court judgments and matters of public law or other general public importance.

Reform of the Cyprus legal system

For the past few years, the Cyprus legal system has experienced radical reforms, which is in the process of implementation, bringing about significant changes.

The new, extensive and fundamentally amended CPR – which were redrafted in the context of a project headed by Lord Dyson and which have been largely modernised, in an effort to also be aligned with the CPR of England – were put in force in mid-2023. All new cases filed in Cyprus are now adjudicated on the basis of the new CPR and are subject to more structured and strict timeframes, to eliminate – to the extent possible – a buildup of further delays in the system.

Furthermore, the implementation and establishment of the Commercial Court is also expected to take place in the very near future, which is a welcome change in the fraud and asset recovery sphere. The Commercial Court will be composed of specialised judges, who will hear high-value commercial claims when the value of the claim exceeds €2 million, such as disputes related to business transactions, commercial agency and disputes between regulated entities. In an effort to recognise and further support Cyprus’ role as a jurisdiction in complex, cross-border transactions and disputes, the Commercial Court will also allow proceedings to be filed and to take place in English, should the parties request this.

In addition to the above, the Cyprus legal reforms have been further actively targeting the delays that have crippled the legal system in the past, by overhauling the case allocation system and showing less tolerance to unjustified adjournments and extensions of time. This ongoing effort has already demonstrated results and has, amongst others, led to a dramatic decrease of the backlog of pending cases over the past few years.

The Cyprus legal system has also recently largely embraced technology by adopting an e-justice platform, which now serves as the only means of filing new civil proceedings.

Important tools available in Cyprus for targeting fraud and in asset recovery exercises

The civil tort of fraud is codified in Cyprus under section 36 of the Civil Wrongs Law (Cap. 148), and may be raised:

when statements are made fraudulently; for the purpose of defrauding a person; who was in fact defrauded and has acted on the fraud; and as a result, has suffered damage.

When several parties are involved in the wrongdoing, fraud is usually pleaded alongside the common law tort of conspiracy.

Arguably, the most useful tool in targeting fraud and undertaking asset tracing and recovery in, or through, Cyprus, is the wide jurisdiction of the Cyprus Courts to issue interim relief in the context of – or prior to – civil actions, pursuant to the provisions of section 32 of the Courts of Justice Law (Law 14/1960). This jurisdiction is exercised when it is deemed just and reasonable, and the following conditions are met:

a serious question arises to be tried at the hearing of the main proceedings; it appears that the applicant has a probability to obtain a favourable judgment in the main proceedings; there is a great risk that, if the relief is not given, it will be difficult or impossible to achieve justice at a later stage; and the balance of convenience is in favour of the applicant.

Given the very wide jurisdiction of the Cyprus Courts, they may issue any interlocutory relief they deem just and reasonable, including (but not limited to):

Freezing orders: The Cyprus Courts may issue freezing orders – also known as Mareva injunctions – with local or worldwide effect, against the wrongdoers and/or third parties where there is evidence that they possess/control assets ultimately belonging to the wrongdoers (i.e. Chabra or Bankers Trust orders). Disclosure orders: The Cyprus Courts may issue disclosure orders, including Norwich Pharmacal orders (see also “Pre-action discovery” below) and disclosure orders ancillary to freezing orders, whereby the respondent is ordered to disclose his assets in order to ensure compliance with the freezing order it supports. Appointment of an interim receiver: The Cyprus Courts may appoint an interim receiver to take control of a wrongdoer’s assets provided it is convinced that, given the nature of the assets or the actions of the wrongdoer, interim orders (such as freezing orders) will not be effective, and the appointment of the receiver is necessary to preserve the assets. An interim receiver may be appointed to hold, protect, preserve and trace assets located or registered both within and outside the jurisdiction. Search orders: A search, or Anton Piller, order allows the applicant’s lawyers, a supervising lawyer, experts (if necessary) and other assisting personnel (if necessary) to search premises under the wrongdoer’s control in order to locate and preserve evidence that is, or may be, relevant to the proceedings.

If there is an urgent need for interim relief or other reasons justifying the issuance of the interim relief without giving notice to the respondents (e.g. an immediate risk that the assets of the defendants may be dissipated), an application for interim injunctions may be filed on an ex parte (without notice) basis. Ex parte applications are usually examined by the court within a few days following their filing and provide an expedited means of securing interim relief where this is necessary.

Failure to comply with a court order constitutes contempt of court, and is punishable by imprisonment, confiscation of assets and/or payment of a fine.

Interim relief in Cyprus can be issued in the context of, or prior to, substantive proceedings in Cyprus, in aid of foreign proceedings, and in aid of enforcement and recognition of foreign judgments or arbitral awards.

Following the recent reforms to the Cyprus legal system and the adoption of the new CPR, the Cyprus Courts may now also issue free-standing injunctions, provided that:

the respondent is in Cyprus; the asset in question (or the subject-matter of the relief being sought) is in Cyprus; or there is another connection to Cyprus that renders the Cyprus Court the appropriate court to decide on an application for such injunctions.

Pre-action Norwich Pharmacal discovery

Pre-action discovery on the basis of the Norwich Pharmacal jurisdiction has in many cases proven a useful tool in asset tracing and recovery.

Norwich Pharmacal disclosure orders may be issued pre-action against innocent third parties, such as banks or local service providers acting as nominee shareholders or directors in Cyprus companies, for the purpose of identifying information held by them that would enable the applicant to raise proceedings against the ultimate wrongdoers.

In particular, a Norwich Pharmacal order may be issued against an innocent third party provided the following conditions are met:

a wrong must have been carried out, or arguably carried out, by an ultimate wrongdoer (including a tort or a contractual wrongdoing); there must be the need for an order to enable action to be brought against the ultimate wrongdoer; and the person against whom the order is sought must: be involved in, so as to have facilitated, the wrongdoing; and

be able or be likely able to provide the information necessary to enable the ultimate wrongdoer to be sued.

Norwich Pharmacal disclosure orders are usually requested alongside ancillary gagging orders, that are in force for a limited period of time, which prohibit the respondent from informing the wrongdoer of the disclosure proceedings.

However, the Norwich Pharmacal jurisdiction cannot be utilised when all that is being sought is to collect further evidence in support of a claim the party is already in a position to bring (i.e. “fishing” evidence).

“In aid” relief and rogatory proceedings (letters of request)

The Cyprus jurisdiction may also assist international fraud, asset tracing and recovery exercises through assistance to foreign procedures (where applicable) by the issuance of “in aid” relief or through rogatory requests (see section VI below).

III Case triage: main stages of fraud, asset tracing and recovery cases

When dealing with civil fraud cases, asset tracing and recovery, the steps to be taken will ultimately be tailored to the needs and desired outcomes of each plaintiff. Below we outline the general approach in raising and promoting proceedings, as well as following the issuance of a judgment.

Pre-action investigation

In complex fraud cases, particularly with an international element, there are some pre-action steps that are commonly followed which assist in the overall efforts to target the fraud, and to trace and recover assets.

One commonly utilised option is that of pre-action discovery, which is described above. Pre-action disco-very proceedings are often raised against Cyprus banks through or in which the assets in question have been transferred, as well as Cyprus service providers or company officers who have information available that may assist in the general fraud investigation and/or asset tracing exercise.

As far as the investigation of a matter through pre-action discovery is either unhelpful or inapplicable, litigants may elect to gather information using publicly available resources or through private investigators.

In Cyprus, information regarding companies’ officers and shareholders is publicly available in the records of the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver. The Registrar of Companies may also provide information in relation to a company’s financial statements (assuming these are filed in a timely manner).

Following the implementation of EU Directive 2018/843, the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law (Law 188(I)/2007) was amended and provisions were included so that the register held by the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver is required to hold information on the ultimate beneficial owners of companies and entities registered in Cyprus.

Finally, particularly in large-scale and complex cases, litigants may opt for the appointment of forensic investigators who have significant resources both locally and abroad, and can produce a report on the transactions that appear to have taken place (and the parties involved) based on evidence they are able to collect. This report is frequently then used as the basis for the proceedings to be raised.

Raising and promoting civil actions

Civil proceedings for fraud in Cyprus commence with the filing of a claim form, which sets out the parties to the proceedings and the prayer (i.e. relief being sought).

An application for interim relief may be sought prior to, with or following the filing of civil proceedings. Popular types of interim relief sought in such contexts are outlined above.

Post-judgment relief

In civil proceedings, the Cyprus Courts may award various remedies, including (but not limited to):

declarative judgments regarding the rights and/or liabilities of the parties; general or special damages as compensation for losses or injuries suffered; orders for restitution of gains or benefits acquired by the defendants; injunctive relief; and specific performance orders.

Aside from in personam remedies, in appropriate cases the Cyprus Courts may issue tracing orders for the recovery of property owned by the plaintiff.

The Cyprus jurisdiction may also assist in cross-border enforcement. Pursuant to particular conventions/treaties and Regulation (EU) No. 1215/12 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters, the Cyprus Courts may also issue relief in aid for the enforcement of foreign judgments (see section VI below). This is also possible where bilateral/multilateral treaties to that effect are in force.

IV Parallel proceedings: a combined civil and criminal approach

Raising criminal proceedings in Cyprus

Criminal prosecution in Cyprus can either be initiated through the police or privately (i.e. directly by the victim):

Public prosecution: Public prosecution may be initiated by filing an official complaint with the police. The complaint should be made in writing, and ideally be accompanied by all available supporting evidence to assist with the investigation. Following the filing of a complaint, the police will decide whether or not to investigate the complaint and potentially prosecute the wrongdoer. Private prosecution: Unlike public prosecution, private prosecution has no state involvement and is initiated with the filing of private criminal proceedings in court by the private individual whose rights have been directly affected by the criminal acts of the accused. Private prosecution is limited to particular cases.

Parallel proceedings

In Cyprus, there is no specific restriction on furthering civil proceedings in parallel with, or in advance of, criminal proceedings concerning the same subject-matter. Civil proceedings are promoted for restitution, whereas criminal proceedings are aimed at punishing the wrongdoer.

The promotion of parallel proceedings per se is not regarded as abusive or oppressive. However, if parallel proceedings are promoted to exert undue pressure on a defendant for an ulterior purpose, such as achieving a settlement in a civil dispute, that may be deemed abusive of the courts’ powers and processes and may, in itself, constitute a criminal offence. Courts may refuse to entertain parallel proceedings with the same subject-matter when those proceedings are found abusive.

Tracing and recovering illegal proceeds

Pursuant to the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Activities Law (Law 188(I)/2007), the Unit for Combating Money Laundering (MOKAS) has the authority to trace and recover proceeds of crime and other related property.

It should be noted that confiscated property cannot be used to satisfy civil claims for damages.

V Key challenges

Delays

One of the most obvious challenges faced by litigants in Cyprus is that of delay. As noted above, this is being actively targeted by the ongoing reforms of the legal system, but the inevitable backlog of the past continues to burden the current system.

Civil actions in Cyprus were usually expected to be adjudicated in approximately three to five years after their filing. It remains to be seen how this projection will be altered with the implementation of the new CPR, but initial indications are encouraging.

In fraud litigation, this difficulty is also overcome by making use of the courts’ wide jurisdiction to issue interim relief, which can be pursued on an ex parte (without notice) basis and issued within a few days after filing. Where ex parte relief cannot be justified and the relevant application is heard on a by-summons (on notice) basis, interim relief is expected to be issued within three to eight months from filing.

The limits of private prosecution

The core considerations in choosing between private and public prosecution are the following:

Investigative powers: In public prosecution proceedings, the police have wide investigative powers including wide powers of arrest and search; they may also be assisted by counterparts abroad. Such powers include executing search warrants, apprehending and questioning suspects, and accessing a suspect’s banking and communication records. On the other hand, in private prosecution such investigative powers will not be available to the complainant, who will need to rely on his own resources for investigating the crimes at hand. Impact: Public prosecution proceedings are expected to have a stronger impact on the accused as they are subject to more severe sentencing and can lead to greater exposure of the accused, whereas private prosecutions are heard by the district courts who are confined to a maximum sentence of no more than five years’ imprisonment and/or a maximum fine of €85,430, or both (unless the Attorney General consents to more). Pace and control: A complainant will have no control over the procedure and the pace of public prosecution proceedings, whereas in private prosecution proceedings the procedure and pace of the procedure of the proceedings is controlled by the complainant. Cost: The cost of public prosecution is borne by the state, whereas the cost of private prosecution is borne by the complainant.

In addition to the above, private criminal prosecution is not appropriate in all cases. In particular, cases involving serious crimes, complex cases, or cases in which the wrongdoer has disappeared or fled the jurisdiction, may be more appropriately dealt with by the police. For example, the police will usually be better equipped to apprehend and prosecute a suspect who has fled. Beyond the police, state authorities are usually able to rely on a network of international treaties for mutual cooperation between states and have the power to control points of entry into and exit out of the country.

Serious offences that are subject to a sentence exceeding five years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of €85,430 require permission from the Attorney General before being the subject-matter of a private prosecution. This process tends to be slow and bureaucratic, and permission will not always be granted.

VI Cross-jurisdictional mechanisms: issues and solutions in recent times

Given the accessibility and overall cross-border approach to business and transactions worldwide, it is only natural that fraud would not be restricted by jurisdictional boundaries. As a result, accessibility to cross-border solutions and the ability to receive assistance from foreign courts is often key in fraud cases as well as asset tracing and recovery exercises.

Cyprus, being a Mediterranean business and tech hub, has found itself involved, in one way or another, in large-scale, international frauds. Hence, the existence of cross-jurisdictional mechanisms has been vital and, in fact, the availability thereof has only added to the popularity of the Cyprus Courts in this respect.

Enforceability of injunctive relief obtained in Cyprus

The jurisdiction to issue worldwide freezing orders was expressly recognised by the Supreme Court in the landmark case Seamark Consultancy Services Limited v Lasala (2007) 1 CLR 162 and is frequently employed in disputes with an international dimension.

Worldwide injunctions act in personam, thereby prohibiting the respondent and any party with knowledge of the injunction from acting in breach thereof.

Injunctive relief in aid of foreign proceedings

Injunctive relief may be sought and issued in Cyprus in aid of foreign proceedings. In this respect, the principles governing interim relief in Cyprus generally apply (see section II above). Such relief may, for example, target assets related to the substantive dispute that are located in Cyprus and which need to be maintained pending the outcome of the substantive proceedings.

As a party to Regulation (EU) No. 1215/12 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters and the Lugano Convention on Jurisdiction and the Enforcement of Judgments in Civil and Commercial Matters, proceedings in the European Union, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland may be aided with injunctive relief issued in Cyprus.

In addition, as noted above, the Cyprus Courts may now also issue free-standing injunctions, which may be useful in disputes with an international dimension.

Injunctive relief in aid of foreign arbitration and recognition of foreign arbitral awards

As a party to the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, the Cyprus Courts have jurisdiction to recognise and enforce arbitral awards issued in various jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Russia, the USA, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Ukraine, Belarus, China and European Union countries.

In the course of proceedings for the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in Cyprus, the Cyprus Courts may issue injunctive relief in aid thereof. Such relief may, for example, target the preservation (i.e. freezing) of assets that are located in Cyprus, pending the enforcement of the arbitral award in Cyprus.

In addition to the above, the Cyprus Courts have jurisdiction to issue interim orders at any time prior to or during an international commercial arbitration (section 9 of the International Commercial Arbitration Law (Law 101/87)). An international commercial arbitration is defined as, inter alia, an arbitration between parties which have their place of business in different countries, or an arbitration taking place in a country outside the place of business of the parties to the arbitration.

Rogatory proceedings (letters of request)

Rogatory proceedings may be initiated directly abroad, with a view to obtaining information from people and entities in Cyprus. Whilst generally a cost-effective procedure, as the cost is borne by the state, the pace of rogatory proceedings is slow.

As a party to the Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters, Cyprus accepts rogatory requests from a number of jurisdictions, including Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, China, India, Israel, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the USA.

Recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments in Cyprus

The Decisions of Foreign Courts (Recognition, Registration and Enforcement) Law of 2000 (Law 121(I)/2000) sets out the framework for the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments issued by a court or tribunal of a foreign jurisdiction with which Cyprus has entered into a bilateral treaty for mutual recognition and enforcement. Furthermore, as noted above, Cyprus is a party to, inter alia, Regulation (EU) No. 1215/12 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters and the Lugano Convention on Jurisdiction and the Enforcement of Judgments in Civil and Commercial Matters. In addition to these, certain judgments, even if issued by a jurisdiction with which Cyprus has no bilateral or multilateral treaty, and which is not a party to any convention to this end, may be recognisable and enforceable in Cyprus under the provisions of common law.

Hence, judgments issued in several foreign jurisdictions may be recognisable in Cyprus and thus enforceable within the Cyprus jurisdiction. This includes judgments issued in the European Union, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland, as well as judgments issued in, amongst others, Russia, the United Kingdom, China, Ukraine, Belarus and Serbia.

VII Using technology to aid asset recovery

As noted above, the Cyprus legal system has recently begun embracing technology through the adoption of the electronic justice system, e-justice, which has transformed the new case records of the courts across the island to electronic ones. Older cases continue to have physical records stored within the courts.

With the advancement of AI across the globe, it is expected that investigators will have access to more information more quickly. This is something that is naturally expected to also positively impact the work of lawyers in the fraud and asset recovery sphere.

VIII Highlighting the influence of digital currencies: is this a game changer?

Over the past few years, the broad tech space – particularly FinTech and Gaming – appears to have been going through a constant boom, from the rise of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies generally in the early part of the previous decade, to the concept of decentralised finance through technology and to the more recent peak of interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Inevitably, technology, being inextricably linked to our day-to-day lives, cannot leave the legal world untouched.

In the Cyprus broader financial landscape, FinTech noticeably affected the Forex industry, undoubtedly contributing to its rise in popularity in Cyprus over the past two decades. Nowadays, the courts are not strangers to fraud claims between Forex companies or between them and their clients, something that would have been unfamiliar territory 15 years ago. The courts, lawyers and judges alike have grown accustomed to the concept and operations of the Forex industry relatively quickly, after its boom in Cyprus in the early 2010s.

Albeit still with some reservations, we are also seeing the concept of cryptocurrencies being embraced, or at least touched upon, in litigation. As the number of individuals investing in cryptocurrencies has rocketed over the past few years, the courts will inevitably have to embrace this idea as failure to do so could cripple the effectiveness of the current tools used in asset tracing and recovery. For example, an interim freezing order that cannot touch the respondent’s cryptowallet is likely to soon fail to serve its purpose. Likewise, the inability to enforce freezing orders against assets held in non-traditional banks, such as those without a physical presence that operate only online and through apps, may render such orders ineffective.

NFTs are a fairly new concept in the Cyprus legal sphere, but one cannot turn a blind eye to the investments on a worldwide scale to digital assets of this nature. As with cryptocurrencies, wrongdoers may harbour a large portion of their worth in NFTs and non-fiat currencies, which unless targeted specifically through litigation, may allow fraudsters to reap the benefits of their wrongdoing by hiding in plain sight.

From a legislative and regulatory perspective, whilst the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has been actively monitoring the Forex industry to ensure compliance with local and EU law, it is struggling to keep pace with digital currencies. Having said this, since 2019, the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law (Law 188(I)/2007) has undergone several amendments in order to keep up with this rapidly developing area and now recognises that cryptoassets are an “asset” and that dealings with cryptoassets may fall within the broader category of financial services, and regulates providers of services in relation to cryptoassets.

We remain hopeful that sooner rather than later, fraud litigation will also embrace digital assets and legislation, at both the local and European level, will provide the tools that will defeat their use as a hinderance to asset tracing and recovery.

Originally published by CDR Essential Intelligence .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.