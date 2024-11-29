ARTICLE
29 November 2024

International Commercial Arbitration: Key Highlights From The Recent Appeal No. 49/2016: Unitech Limited v. Cruz City 1 Mauritius Holdings

Phoebus, Christos Clerides & Associates LLC (Clerides Legal)

Contributor

Phoebus, Christos Clerides & Associates LLC (Clerides Legal) logo
Phoebus, Christos Clerides & Associates LLC was founded in 1950. The firm was carried forward by the son of Phoebus Clerides – Dr. Christos Clerides of King’s College London. Phoebus Clerides was an ex-Minister of Justice and an ex-member of the House of Representatives. Dr. Christos Clerides was also an ex-member of the House of Representatives and the National Council of Cyprus, as well as President of the Cyprus Bar Association. Currently the office is lead by the third generation of advocates, Phoebe Cleridou, Alexandros Clerides and Constantinos Clerides. It has been active for 74 consecutive years in the provision of legal advice, services, and in the management and resolution of disputes with a specialisation in litigation. Out of court the firm provides advice in relation to corporate, commercial and related matters. In light of its long existence, the firm is active in all legal areas and is staffed with 16 professionals.
Explore Firm Details
The recent ruling given on 13/11/2024 addresses the enforcement of a foreign arbitral award issued by the London Court of International Arbitration, shedding light on the interplay...
Cyprus Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The recent ruling given on 13/11/2024 addresses the enforcement of a foreign arbitral award issued by the London Court of International Arbitration, shedding light on the interplay between the New York Convention and local laws in Cyprus.

Key Findings:

  1. Application for Enforcement: The respondent sought to enforce the arbitral award under the New York Convention and local legislation (Law 84/1979), aimed at facilitating the recognition of foreign arbitral awards.
  2. Jurisdictional Concerns: The court noted that both parties were foreign companies, raising questions about the authority of local courts to enforce the award, emphasising the need for a balance between national laws and international obligations.
  3. Burden of Proof: The applicant was required to provide necessary documentation, including a certified copy of the award, to establish the case for enforcement.
  4. Primacy of the New York Convention: The court ruled that the New York Convention takes precedence over local law, asserting that local residency or asset presence should not hinder the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards, thus promoting accessibility in international arbitration.
  5. Public Policy: While the court acknowledged public policy as a ground for refusal, it emphasised that this should not undermine the objectives of the New York Convention.
  6. Final Ruling: The appeal was dismissed, as the appellant failed to present valid grounds for overturning the initial enforcement decision, resulting in a cost order of €3,000 to the respondent.

Conclusion

This judgment reinforces the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in Cyprus, highlighting the importance of the New York Convention as a guiding principle. It encourages stakeholders in international arbitration to understand both treaty obligations and local laws, ensuring effective protection of their rights in cross-border disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Litigation Law, Mediation Law and Arbitration Law
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Phoebus, Christos Clerides & Associates
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More