Cyprus Insurance Brokerage: Licensing & Setup Guide

Whether you are an entrepreneur, an existing insurance professional or an international group looking to establish an insurance intermediary in Cyprus, it is essential to understand the licensing process, the legal requirements and the ongoing regulatory obligations before commencing operations.

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Cyprus has become one of Europe's leading international business centres, offering a stable legal system, an attractive tax regime and a well-regulated financial services sector. As a Member State of the European Union, Cyprus provides insurance intermediaries with access to a sophisticated regulatory framework based on European legislation, while also serving as an ideal gateway for businesses wishing to operate across the European Economic Area (EEA).

Whether you are an entrepreneur, an existing insurance professional or an international group looking to establish an insurance intermediary in Cyprus, it is essential to understand the licensing process, the legal requirements and the ongoing regulatory obligations before commencing operations.

This guide provides an overview of the principal requirements for establishing an insurance brokerage company in Cyprus.

Why Choose Cyprus?

Cyprus continues to attract international insurance businesses for several reasons:

Strategic location connecting Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Full Member State of the European Union.

Common law legal system based on English law principles.

Attractive corporate tax regime. No VAT is applied for Cyprus Insurance entities.

Extensive Double Tax Treaty Network.

Highly qualified legal, accounting and financial professionals.

Modern corporate legislation.

Access to the European insurance market through the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) or Passporting, subject to the applicable notification procedures.

These advantages have made Cyprus a preferred jurisdiction for insurance intermediaries seeking both local and international business opportunities.

The Regulatory Framework

Insurance intermediaries operating in Cyprus are primarily regulated by:

The Insurance and Reinsurance Business and Other Related Issues Law of 2016 (Law 38(I)/2016), as amended;

applicable Regulations and Directives issued by the Superintendent of Insurance;

the Insurance Distribution Directive (EU) 2016/97 (IDD) ; and

; and other applicable legislation, including anti-money laundering, data protection and consumer protection laws.

Only persons and legal entities properly registered with the competent authority may carry out regulated insurance distribution activities in Cyprus.

The Competent Authority

Insurance intermediaries are supervised by the Superintendent of Insurance, acting through the Insurance Companies Control Service (ICCS) of the Ministry of Finance.

The Superintendent is responsible for:

examining licence applications;

maintaining the Register of Insurance Intermediaries;

supervising licensed insurance intermediaries;

issuing regulatory guidance;

conducting inspections and investigations;

monitoring ongoing compliance; and

imposing administrative sanctions where necessary.

Before commencing business, every insurance intermediary must obtain the appropriate registration and satisfy the statutory licensing requirements.

Types of Insurance Intermediaries

Cyprus legislation recognises several categories of insurance intermediaries.

The most common are:

Insurance Brokerage Company

An insurance broker acts independently and represents the interests of the client rather than a particular insurance undertaking.

Insurance brokers typically:

assess the client's insurance needs;

compare products from different insurers;

recommend suitable insurance solutions;

negotiate policy terms;

assist clients throughout the policy period; and

support clients during claims handling.

Brokerage companies generally offer the greatest level of independence and flexibility.

Insurance Agency Company

An insurance agent generally acts on behalf of one or more insurance companies.

The agent promotes and distributes insurance products authorised by those insurers and acts within the scope of the authority granted by the insurance undertaking.

Insurance Sub-Agent

Sub-agents generally operate under the supervision and responsibility of an insurance agent.

Insurance Advisor

Insurance advisors provide professional advice concerning insurance products without necessarily arranging or concluding insurance contracts.

Reinsurance Broker

Reinsurance brokers specialise in arranging reinsurance contracts between insurers and reinsurers.

Which Licence Is Right for Your Business?

Selecting the correct licence is one of the most important decisions during the planning stage.

The appropriate licence will depend on several factors, including:

the services you intend to provide;

your area of expertise;

whether you will represent insurance companies or clients;

your target market;

your business model;

your expected revenue streams; and

your long-term expansion plans.

Obtaining professional advice before submitting an application can avoid delays, additional costs and unnecessary amendments later in the licensing process.

Establishing the Company

Insurance intermediaries generally operate through a private limited liability company incorporated under the Companies Law, Cap. 113.

Although sole traders are permitted in certain circumstances, most businesses choose a limited liability company because it offers:

limited liability;

greater commercial credibility;

operational flexibility;

easier succession planning;

improved corporate governance; and

greater confidence for insurers, clients and financial institutions.

Before the incorporation process begins, the proposed company name must first receive the approval of the Superintendent of Insurance and then of the Registrar of Companies.

Only after this approval has been obtained should the company proceed with incorporation before the Registrar of Companies.

Company Name Approval

Unlike ordinary commercial companies, insurance intermediary companies cannot simply reserve a company name directly with the Registrar of Companies.

The proposed name must first be approved by the Superintendent of Insurance to ensure that it appropriately reflects the regulated activities of the business and does not create confusion within the market.

Once is approved by the Superintendent of Insurance then, the proposed name must be approved by the Registrar of Companies.

Bare in mind that there are cases that names can be approved by the Superintendent of Insurance but no from the Registrar of Companies due to a similarity on the name.

Careful planning at this stage can significantly reduce delays during the incorporation process.

Shareholders

Cyprus legislation does not prescribe a specific nationality requirement for shareholders.

Accordingly, shareholders may generally be:

Cyprus residents;

foreign individuals;

foreign companies;

holding companies; or

investment funds;

subject always to the regulatory due diligence and fit and proper assessments carried out during the licensing process.

Applicants should also be prepared to provide comprehensive Know Your Client (KYC) documentation, including evidence of identity, source of wealth and source of funds where required.

Directors

The Board of Directors is responsible for the overall management and governance of the company.

Although the legislation does not prescribe a fixed number of directors, the proposed board should be appropriate for the size, complexity and nature of the business.

From a Cyprus tax perspective, businesses intending to establish Cyprus tax residency should carefully consider the company's management and control arrangements, including the composition of the Board and where strategic decisions are made.

The Director can be either a legal representative providing nominee services for the company or being a qualified Cyprus Director in case no preferred manager qualifies for the insurance day-to-day services.

Managers

One of the most important regulatory requirements concerns the appointment of the company's manager.

The manager is the individual responsible for the day-to-day insurance distribution activities and must satisfy the professional competency requirements prescribed by the Superintendent of Insurance.

Depending on the category of intermediary, the manager will normally be required to demonstrate:

appropriate academic qualifications;

relevant insurance experience;

professional competence;

good reputation;

continuing professional education; and

compliance with the applicable fit and proper requirements.

Failure to appoint an appropriately qualified manager is one of the most common reasons for delays in the licensing process.

Fit and Proper Assessment

The Superintendent assesses whether the proposed managers and other relevant individuals satisfy the statutory fit and proper criteria.

This assessment generally considers factors such as:

integrity;

competence;

professional experience;

criminal history;

disciplinary history;

financial standing; and

overall suitability to carry out regulated insurance activities.

Applicants should ensure that all supporting documentation is complete before submitting the application, as incomplete submissions frequently result in avoidable delays.

Local office

The Superintendent of Insurance Department does not have any specific guidelines in respect of the use of a local office for an insurance entity that is run by either a Cyprus or foreign residents. No checks or visits are performed and therefore, having an insurance company in Cyprus and living abroad will be applicable rather than considering relocating to Cyprus.

A Cyprus registered address must be in place in order for the company to receive any letters and notifications from the authorities and communicate with the owner of the entity.

Planning Before You Apply

Before preparing the licensing application, it is advisable to consider several practical matters, including:

Which category of licence best suits your business model?

Who will manage the business?

Will the company operate locally or internationally?

Which classes of insurance will be offered?

How will the company satisfy the ongoing compliance obligations?

Does the proposed structure meet both regulatory and tax requirements?

Addressing these questions early in the process will significantly improve the efficiency of the application and reduce the likelihood of additional requests from the regulator.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign individual establish an insurance brokerage company in Cyprus?

Yes. Foreign individuals and corporate entities may establish or invest in a Cyprus insurance brokerage company, subject to compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements and any due diligence assessments required by the competent authorities.

Do I need to reside in Cyprus?

Not necessarily. However, regulatory, operational and tax residency considerations should be evaluated when determining the company's management structure and governance arrangements.

Which authority regulates insurance intermediaries in Cyprus?

Insurance intermediaries are regulated by the Superintendent of Insurance through the Insurance Companies Control Service (ICCS).

What types of insurance intermediary licences are available?

Cyprus recognises several categories of insurance intermediaries, including insurance brokers, insurance agents, insurance sub-agents, insurance advisors and reinsurance brokers.

How long does the licensing process usually take?

The timeframe depends on the quality and completeness of the application, the complexity of the proposed business and the regulator's review process.

Can I purchase an existing insurance brokerage company instead of establishing a new one?

Yes. However, any acquisition should be subject to comprehensive legal, regulatory, accounting and tax due diligence before completion.

Is there a minimum share capital requirement?

The applicable financial and regulatory requirements depend on the category of insurance intermediary and the legislation in force at the relevant time.

Can the shareholder be another company?

Yes. Cyprus companies may generally be owned by individuals, corporate entities, investment funds or holding companies, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Can directors be foreign nationals?

Yes. However, the composition of the Board should be considered carefully from both a regulatory and tax residency perspective.

Do I need a physical office in Cyprus?

Applicants should ensure that the business has an appropriate operational presence consistent with the nature and scale of its regulated activities. There is no need to have a physical office.

Can the company use nominee directors or nominee shareholders?

This depends on the proposed structure and the applicable regulatory and beneficial ownership requirements. Appropriate legal advice should always be obtained.

What documents are generally required for the licence application?

Applications typically include corporate documents, a business plan, professional qualifications, governance information, due diligence documentation and other supporting information requested by the Superintendent.

Is Professional Indemnity Insurance mandatory?

Yes. Insurance intermediaries are generally required to maintain Professional Indemnity Insurance in accordance with the applicable legislation.

Do I need to appoint a qualified manager?

Yes. Insurance intermediary businesses are generally required to appoint a manager who satisfies the applicable professional competence and fit and proper requirements.

What professional qualifications are required?

The qualifications depend on the category of licence sought and the applicable regulatory framework.

Can a Cyprus insurance intermediary provide services throughout Europe?

Subject to compliance with the applicable legislation and notification procedures, insurance intermediaries may be able to exercise passporting rights within the European Economic Area.

What happens if my application is rejected?

Applicants may need to address the regulator's concerns, submit additional information or consider making a fresh application, depending on the circumstances.

Can one company operate as both an insurance broker and an insurance agent?

The applicable regulatory framework should be carefully reviewed before carrying out multiple categories of insurance distribution activities.

What costs should I budget for?

Businesses should consider incorporation costs, regulatory fees, professional advisory fees, insurance, office infrastructure, staffing and ongoing compliance costs.

How can CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd assist?

We provide end-to-end assistance with company formation, regulatory registration, accounting, taxation, audit, corporate services, AML compliance and ongoing advisory support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.