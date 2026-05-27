White Collar Crime And Government Investigations – Global Round-Up Of Enforcement Trends And Legal Developments

US: Ongoing developments in enforcement practice

In recent months, the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have continued to refine their corporate enforcement practices.

In February 2026, the SEC announced the first updates to its enforcement manual since 2017, revising policies on the Wells Notice process, settlements and cooperation credit.

The manual refines the Wells process (by which SEC staff informs a target of its intent to recommend enforcement action and provides an opportunity to respond), along lines announced by Chairman Paul Atkins last October. Key changes include: (i) requiring multiple levels of approval to issue a Wells notice; (ii) requiring staff to disclose “salient, probative evidence” of which recipients may not be aware and to make reasonable efforts to share the investigative file; and (iii) additional guidance on response timing and content.

(by which SEC staff informs a target of its intent to recommend enforcement action and provides an opportunity to respond), along lines announced by Chairman Paul Atkins last October. Key changes include: (i) requiring multiple levels of approval to issue a Wells notice; (ii) requiring staff to disclose “salient, probative evidence” of which recipients may not be aware and to make reasonable efforts to share the investigative file; and (iii) additional guidance on response timing and content. The manual also revives an SEC policy allowing recipients to submit requests for consideration of offers of settlement simultaneously with requests for waivers from certain otherwise automatic consequences of enforcement action.

simultaneously with requests for waivers from certain otherwise automatic consequences of enforcement action. The updated cooperation provisions focus primarily (and perhaps unsurprisingly) on corporate respondents, including: (i) emphasising that self-reporting credit is inappropriate when the matter is known via media reporting or another regulator's investigation; (ii) raising the threshold for non-prosecution agreements to “exceptional circumstances”; (iii) highlighting examples of effective remediation; and (iv) guidance on the timing and extent of cooperation beyond legal requirements.

On 10 March 2026, DoJ announced a new Department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, providing a uniform framework across all DoJ components except the Antitrust Division and superseding all preexisting policies. DoJ largely adopted Department-wide the framework of the Criminal Division’s comparable policy, which was revised in May 2025, and establishes a three-tiered structure: (i) declination cases; (ii) “near-miss” cases; and (iii) cases without voluntary disclosure or full cooperation.

Factors determining categorisation include: (i) timely self-report of previously unknown conduct to the appropriate division when not facing an imminent threat of discovery; (ii) full cooperation; (iii) timely and appropriate remediation; and (iv) absence of aggravating circumstances. A corporation that fails to qualify for declination solely due to aggravating factors or its self-report not qualifying as voluntary self-disclosure under the policy will qualify as a “near miss” and will be offered a non-prosecution agreement with a term of less than three years, no compliance monitor, and a 50-75% reduction from the low end of the applicable US Sentencing Guidelines fine range. All other cases remain subject to prosecutorial discretion.

Curiously, just two weeks earlier, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), the premier federal prosecutor’s office for major financial crime and misconduct affecting market integrity, had released its own Voluntary Self-Disclosure and Cooperation Program for Financial Crimes. Under the SDNY’s policy, companies that (i) self-report qualifying illegal activity; (ii) cooperate fully; (iii) commit to ongoing reporting of criminal conduct for three years; and (iv) remediate harm (including paying restitution) will receive a conditional declination “shortly after" self-reporting. This marks the first time any DoJ component has offered a conditional declination so early in the investigative process, extending unprecedented leniency and certainty. While commentators speculated that the Department-wide policy superseded the SDNY’s programme, US Attorney for the SDNY, Jay Clayton confirmed publicly in April that SDNY’s policy remained viable after the announcement of DoJ’s “Department-wide” policy and, indeed, the SDNY’s voluntary self-disclosure program remains published and in force on DoJ’s website.