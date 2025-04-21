ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Estonia – Criminal Sanctions Conviction For Accepting Funds From Designated Person

DM
The Estonian authorities have secured a guilty plea as part of a plea deal by an individual who accepted funds from a designated person.
Estonia Criminal Law
The accused, Tatjana Sokolova, received payments into Russian bank accounts from "The Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad" – a designated person under the EU's sanctions.

The funds were withdrawn and carried into Estonia in person. The money was to be used to fund the defence of another individual who was being prosecuted for crimes against the Estonian state.

The sentence is for 360 hours of community service, with the 12-month unserved part of a 16-month prison sentence to be suspended pending completion of the community service.

Cash of €10,000 found when Sokolova was arrested has been confiscated and she was ordered to pay €1389 in court costs.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

