Fraud, Asset Tracing And Recovery 2026 - Bermuda (Commercial Dispute Resolution, CDR)

Bermuda's legal framework offers sophisticated remedies for fraud victims, from pre-action information gathering through Norwich Pharmacal and Bankers Trust orders to asset preservation via worldwide freezing injunctions. This comprehensive guide examines the strategic stages of fraud litigation—investigation, asset preservation, substantive claims, and enforcement—while addressing emerging challenges posed by digital currencies and cross-border recovery mechanisms.

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Briefing Summary: This guide explores the latest legislative, regulatory and enforcement developments in Bermuda and provides expert analysis on industry-wide topics including the local legal framework, the main stages of a fraud case, parallel proceedings, cross-jurisdictional mechanisms, recent developments, technology and other impacting factors.

Service Area: Dispute Resolution and Litigation,Banking and Finance Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Disputes, Fraud and Asset Tracing, Trust Litigation, Regulatory

Location: Bermuda

Content Authors: Keith Robinson, Oliver MacKay, Kyle Masters, Matthew Summers

Important legal framework and statutory underpinnings to fraud, asset tracing and recovery schemes

Bermuda’s constitution establishes the Supreme Court as the primary court of first instance and the Court of Appeal as the court with jurisdiction to hear appeals from judgments of the Supreme Court. The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council is Bermuda’s final court of appeal. The common law, the doctrines of equity, and the Acts of the Parliament of England of general application that were in force in England at the date Bermuda was settled, 11 July 1612, have force within Bermuda pursuant to the Supreme Court Act 1905 (subject to the provisions of any acts of the Bermuda Legislature).

A range of remedies, are available in Bermuda to litigants in fraud, asset tracing and recovery cases. Remedies include actions for information (such as Norwich Pharmacal and Bankers Trust orders), actions to protect and guard against the dissipation of assets (such as freezing orders and other injunctive relief), and actions to enforce judgments awarded against wrongdoers, (including the ability to appoint equitable receivers over assets, garnishee orders, and orders for the seizure and sale of assets in satisfaction of judgments).

Victims of fraud can make claims for unjust enrichment, breach of trust, breach of fiduciary duty, conversion, dishonest assistance, breach of contract, misrepresentation, as well as a host of other actions ordinarily available in the equitable jurisdictions in the High Court of England and Wales and other parts of the Commonwealth.

Case triage: main stages of fraud, asset tracing and recovery cases

Victims of fraud seeking to protect their interests and enforce their rights in Bermuda should consider the following key stages in their claim: (a) investigation; (b) preservation of assets; (c) the action/claim; and (d) enforcement. Due to the complex and often fluid nature of fraud, these stages will need to be considered by any potential litigant. The particular circumstances arising in connection with a claim may require certain stages to be considered, and actions to be taken, in tandem with, or in advance of, other actions. For the purposes of this chapter, we will consider the four stages in turn.

Investigation

In cases of suspected fraud, the speed and accuracy with which parties are able to discover information can be crucial to the successful outcome of a claim. Such matters are paramount at the early stages of a claim in order to discover, protect and recover assets. There are several avenues available to a litigant to gather such information. The following avenues are worth closer review.

Public sources of information

When a company is the target of an investigation or a potential action, litigants can search and obtain from the public records of the Registrar of Companies, amongst other things, the location of the company’s registered office (crucial for the effective service of documents in litigation), registered charges (note that registration is voluntary), winding-up notices, share capital information, the memorandum of association, the company’s name (and any previous names), and its registration number. The Companies Act 1981 obliges companies to maintain registers of both the shareholders and the appointed directors and officers of that company, which must be kept at the company’s registered office, and which are generally available for inspection by any member of the public. The Registrar of Companies launched an online company registry system in June 2021. This online registry allows the public to view all corporate registers maintained by the Registrar of Companies, and statutory filings and applications can also now be made online.

The Supreme Court (Records) Act 1955 gives any person the right to request to inspect and take copies of originating process and any orders on the court file in respect of pending cases. There is a broader right of access in respect of historic cases and material that has been referred to in open court, subject to the payment of the requisite fee and other stated exceptions.

The Public Access to Information Act 2010 provides a right of access to information held by a government body. This can be used to great effect in a myriad of circumstances. However, certain kinds of information are subject to exemptions under this legislation.

The Personal Information Protection Act 2016 otherwise generally restricts the uses that both public and private organisations can make of personal information. However, the legislation also includes various exceptions permitting the use of information, including using personal information "for the purpose of detecting or monitoring fraud or fraudulent misuse of personal information."

Disclosure

Pre-action disclosure is not generally available in Bermuda and, in the context of fraud and asset tracing claims, may not always be the most desirable route for seeking and receiving disclosure of key information. What is available in Bermuda are ex parte applications seeking the types of orders described below, which can be coupled with orders sealing the court file and “gagging” orders preventing the subject of the applications from “tipping off” the subject of the underlying claims.

Norwich Pharmacal orders are available if the court is satisfied there is a good arguable case that wrongdoing has occurred. If so, the court has the power to order third parties mixed up in the wrongdoing (albeit innocently), to provide documents or information that may identify the wrongdoer.

Bankers Trust orders can be sought, to require banks to provide records that would allow the assets of the ultimate wrongdoer to be traced. The Bermuda courts have extended the effect of such orders beyond banks holding the proceeds of fraud, to include a defendant against whom the fraud has been alleged [see Crowley Maritime Corporation v International Marine Assurance Group Ltd [1988] Bda LR 42]. There is no requirement to show involvement in the wrongdoing – unlike the Norwich Pharmacal jurisdiction.

Anton Piller orders are available in accordance with the principles set out in Anton Piller K G v Manufacturing Processes Ltd. [1976] 1 All ER 779 CA, whereby the Bermuda court can grant plaintiffs the right to enter and search a defendant’s premises for the purpose of preserving critical evidence for the trial of a substantive claim [see Crane and Dutyfree.com Inc v Booker and HS & JE Crisson Ltd. [1999] Bda LR 51]. Anton Piller orders, can be extremely useful tools for litigants dealing with less than scrupulous actors in a fraud and asset tracing context, particularly when made on an ex parte basis.

Undertakings as to damages are ordinarily required as a condition upon which the foregoing types of orders are granted, particularly when such orders are granted on an ex parte basis. The ordinary rules that require the applicant to provide the court with full and frank disclosure also apply to such applications.

Preservation of assets

The Bermuda courts have jurisdiction to grant injunctive relief. Orders can be made on an interlocutory basis to maintain the status quo until a party’s substantive rights can be ascertained. An application for an injunction can be made prior to the commencement of proceedings, after proceedings have started, or after trial (such as in aid of preservation of assets pending the enforcement of a judgment).

Interim injunctions can be granted on an ex parte basis or an inter partes basis. The Bermuda courts will assist litigants seeking to protect assets from being dissipated pending the outcome of the underlying legal proceedings. The Bermuda Supreme Court’s power to grant injunctive relief, including prohibitory injunctions requiring a party to refrain from doing something and mandatory injunctions (requiring a party to do something), does not materially differ from the UK and other Commonwealth jurisdictions and, includes the power to grant worldwide Mareva injunctions/freezing orders [see Griffin Line Trading LLC v Centaur Ventures Ltd and Daniel James McGowan [2020] Bda LR 38].

The Bermuda courts will often make orders for specific discovery concerning the assets that are the subject of a freezing order. In addition to providing a clear picture of the assets in the defendant’s possession, their location, and their ownership, such orders can also provide key insight into the defendant's compliance (or lack thereof) with the terms of any order during the progress of the substantive claim. Such orders can, and often are, endorsed with a penal notice, which means non-compliance can result in contempt of court proceedings and, ultimately, committal in some circumstances.

The claim

A party will be prepared to make a substantive claim in the Bermuda Supreme Court once equipped with sufficient information about the target of the claim, the location and value of assets, and having taken steps to preserve those assets pending the outcome of the substantive legal proceedings.

Typically, civil proceedings brought in the Bermuda Supreme Court may be commenced by writ, originating summons, originating motion or petition. Claims related to fraud and asset tracing, are usually founded in equity and/or common law. Such claims are therefore normally begun by filing a generally endorsed writ of summons that names the parties to the action and provides very brief details of the relief sought. If the claim is defended, a generally endorsed writ must then be supplemented by a statement of claim that provides the facts upon which the plaintiff relies to found the action.

A plaintiff seeking to recover assets lost can rely on causes of action similar to those available to litigants in England and Wales. Common causes of action include claims for conversion, unjust enrichment, breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation, and breach of trust or fiduciary duty, which are often brought together with other concurrent causes of action, for example, see Credit Suisse Life (Bermuda) Ltd v Bidzina Ivanishvili and Ors, [2025] UKPC 53, which is the Privy Council's appeal judgment arising from a fraud-related Bermuda claim brought by Credit Suisse Life customers that included claims for fraudalent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and breach of fiduciary duty.

In circumstances where the vehicle used to perpetrate the wrongdoing is a Bermuda company, litigants may also look to the Companies Act 1981 for relief. The Minister of Finance has a statutory power under section 110 of the Companies Act 1981, either of his own volition or on the application of “that proportion of members of a company, as in his opinion warrants the application” to appoint one or more inspectors to investigate the affairs of a company and to report on their findings. This remedy is not available in respect of exempted or permit companies.

Additionally, insolvency proceedings, can be instituted where appropriate, which allow for the court to appoint joint Provisional Liquidators (JPLs) for the purpose of working with (or in some cases in place of) management of the company to secure the assets of the company for the benefit of its creditors. The Bermuda courts have the power to appoint JPLs on an ex parte basis where a company is insolvent and/or it is otherwise just and equitable that it be wound up, and the petitioner can demonstrate there is a real risk of dissipation of assets to the detriment of creditors. [see Re North Mining Shares Company Ltd. [2020] Bda LR 8.

The appointment of JPLs pending the winding up of a company is a discretionary measure available to the court. The exercise of that discretion will ordinarily require there to be a good case for saying that a winding-up order will ultimately be made. [See Raswant v Centaur Ventures Ltd & Ors [2019] Bda LR 67.] A company should take a neutral position to a winding-up petition, including when an application is made on just and equitable grounds [see Spanish Steps Holdings Ltd. v Point Investments Ltd. [2021] Bda LR 97].

Enforcement

A domestic judgment can be enforced in various ways under Bermuda law, provided the judgment is for a sum of money payable on a certain date. A writ of fieri faciascan be issued, which is a direction to the court-appointed bailiff to seize the property of the judgment debtor in execution of the judgment to satisfy the sum of the judgment debt, together with interest and the costs of execution. The Bermuda courts can also among other things, make an order for committal, as well as grant garnishee orders and/or a writ of sequestration in aid of enforcement.

A money judgment entered against a party in the Bermuda Supreme Court may be entered as a charge over that party’s real property. An application for the appointment of a receiver over that property can be made. The Rules of the Supreme Court 1985 also provide for an application for the appointment of a receiver over property by way of equitable execution. The court needs to be satisfied that it is reasonable to make such an appointment, taking into account the amount of the judgment debt owed and the costs of appointing the receiver. This jurisdiction is flexible; for example in Trump Panama Hotel Management LLC and Anor v Hotel TOC Inc and Ors, [2023] Bda LR 95, the Supreme Court found, in the context of the enforcement of an arbitration award, that it was just and equitable to appoint receivers over the operating profit of a hotel in Panama, but not over the revenues. That was due to concerns it may unduly impinge on existing hotel management at excessive cost.

The Judgments (Reciprocal Enforcement) Act 1958 (Judgments Act) allows judgments for the payment of money from the superior UK courts to be enforced by registration of the judgment in the Bermuda Supreme Court at any time within six years after the date of the judgment. This includes arbitration awards that are enforceable as a judgment in the UK. The Governor of Bermuda can also declare the application of the Judgments Act to other territories. Such orders have included many countries within the Commonwealth.

A foreign judgment that does not fall within the Judgments Act can be enforced in Bermuda under common law where the foreign court had jurisdiction over the debtor according to Bermuda’s conflict of law rules. Formal pleadings must be filed in the Supreme Court. The debt obligation created by the foreign judgment can form the basis of a cause of action. There is no requirement for the creditor to re-litigate the underlying claim that gave rise to the foreign judgment. A foreign judgment obtained where the foreign court had no jurisdiction over the debtor according to Bermuda’s conflict of law rules is not enforceable in this way. Fresh substantive proceedings would be necessary in Bermuda seeking to prove such a debt.

A company truly and justly indebted to a creditor can be the subject of winding-up proceedings under the Companies Act 1981. A statutory demand which, for example, has been left at the company’s registered office, and which remains unsatisfied for a period of 21 days is evidence of the company’s insolvency for the purpose of founding a winding-up petition.

JPLs appointed under Bermuda’s insolvency regime can be provided with broad powers to, among other things, set aside transactions that are voidable under the Companies Act 1981, investigate the affairs of a company, bring actions against current or former directors of a company for breaches equitable and fiduciary duties, and bring actions for other common law claims typically used to trace assets for enforcement purposes.

The Bermuda courts are empowered by the doctrine of comity and the common law insolvency regime to issue letters of request to foreign courts in jurisdictions where a company may have assets or other relevant interests. Such letters generally request the JPLs’ appointment and powers be recognised – in so far as they can in the foreign jurisdiction – for the purpose of, among other things, carrying out the JPLs' role of getting in and preserving the assets of the company for the benefit of its creditors [see Re North Mining Shares Company Limited. [2020] Bda LR8].

Parallel proceedings: a combined civil and criminal approach

Victims of crime can complain to the Bermuda Police Service (BPS) by attending any police station. In the ordinary course, a complaint is investigated after it is made by way of initial written statement, which is usually recorded and taken down in the presence of police investigators.

A complaint to the BPS can provide a resolution for victims of fraud. The BPS is a sophisticated, well resourced, and independent investigatory body with expertise in detecting and gathering evidence in support of criminal prosecutions. In addition to general powers of investigation, Bermuda’s statutory framework provides specific powers to the BPS that allows for the gathering of information – beyond what is available to private citizens.

The Proceeds of Crime Act 1997 was described in Miller (Police Sergeant) v Carrington, [2016] BDA LR 122 (Carrington) at paragraph 16 as being "designed to create a comprehensive and rigorous legislative framework designed to both prohibit money laundering activities and facilitate vigorous and effective enforcement action to investigate such activities, prosecute offenders and seize the proceeds of criminal conduct”.

The Bermuda Supreme court in Carrington at paragraph 14 went on to state the following about the wide range of powers provided to law enforcement under the Proceeds of Crime Act 1997:

“It equips the law enforcement authorities with the ability to acquire the most important tool for enforcing the Act: information. Powers which interfere with privacy rights in the public interest include the powers conferred on the Supreme Court to make production orders (sections 37–38), issue search warrants (section 39), and compel Government Departments to produce information (section 40). Customer information orders are provided for by section 41A-41G, with jurisdiction conferred on both the Magistrates’ Court and the Supreme Court.”

In addition to the Proceeds of Crime Act 1997, the Companies Act 1981 also creates specific criminal offences that apply to company directors. That including the falsification of records and alteration of documents related to the company’s affairs. Other pieces of Bermuda legislation that create fraud related offences are the Criminal Code Act 1907 and the Bribery Act 2016.

Civil proceedings based on facts that concern a criminal complaint can be advanced simultaneously, with the criminal complaint. However, the Bermuda courts retain general discretion to stay the civil proceedings pending the outcome of the criminal complaint. When considering an application for a stay of proceedings, the courts will consider the fair trial rights of the defendant and, in particular, whether there is a real risk that those rights would be prejudiced, by the civil proceedings. The applicant has the burden of proving that the rights of the defendant would be prejudiced by the civil proceedings [see Hiscox Services Ltd and Ors v Abraham [2018] Bda LR 88].

Key challenges

From a practical perspective, concurrent criminal and civil proceedings in respect of the same set of facts can be difficult. When a criminal case is referred to law enforcement, there can be a sense that the plaintiff/victim has lost control over the investigation or process that is left in the hands of a third party. Frustration may arise due to a lack of progress or attention given to the issue. In a civil context, the plaintiff/victim maintains control and can decide what steps to take. However, they also bear the cost of taking those steps at the outset, and the breadth of search and seizure powers is more limited than police investigatory powers.

Cross-jurisdictional mechanisms: issues and solutions in recent times

The Judgments Act provides that judgments for the payment of money from many Commonwealth countries and territories can be enforced by registration of the judgment in the Bermuda Supreme Court. A foreign judgment that does not fall within the framework of the Judgments Act can be enforced in Bermuda under common law.

The Bermuda courts have also granted interim injunctive relief in support of foreign proceedings. This jurisdiction can be usefully exercised, for example, to prevent the sale of shares in a Bermuda company pending the outcome of US or Hong Kong legal proceedings. The courts will only grant such an order if satisfied that the usual test for an injunction has been met, that Bermuda has jurisdiction over the defendant, and that granting the relief sought would be considered judicial assistance [see ERG Resources LLC v Nabors Global Holdings II Limited [2012] Bda LR 30, (SC)].

Where it appears necessary for the purposes of justice, Order 39 of the Rules of the Supreme Court 1985 provides the Bermuda Supreme Court with the power to order evidence by deposition, which includes compelling examination on oath before a judge, or some other person, to occur at any place - directed by the court. Part IIC of the Evidence Act 1905 and Order 70 of the Rules of the Supreme Court 1985 also provide a statutory footing for the Bermuda Supreme Court to make an order for evidence to be obtained in Bermuda for use in other jurisdictions.

Using technology to aid asset recovery

More organisations have now developed business platforms and user interfaces for completely digital transactions. This produces a larger trail of information from which litigants can trace funds and assets.

Litigants are making increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in cases requiring complex evidence with respect to transactional activity and the trail of money. The tools being used include, for example, AI-assisted discovery software (with enhanced search functions and metadata extraction) as well as software that aggregates data from the internet and publicly available sources to fit together pieces of the evidential puzzle (and predict what information may missing). Additionally, forensic IT specialists are often engaged to extract and analyse data, to identify involved parties as well as their history of digital communications and data transmission.

The Bermuda Supreme Court has recognised the value of using technology to enhance discovery in litigation and endorsed the use of AI-assisted e-discovery when ordering further and better document disclosure [see FourWorld Global Opportunities Fund Ltd et al v Enstar Group Ltd. [2025] SC (Bda) 76 Civ].

Highlighting the influence of digital currencies: is this a game changer?

Bermuda’s Digital Asset Business Act 2018 (DABA) marked the first time a legislature created a legal framework to regulate digital asset businesses. DABA’s enactment has led to an increased number of entities re-locating to Bermuda to benefit from operating in a sophisticated regulatory environment, which in turn has created a virtuous cycle of higher market confidence and business activity.

Digital assets are susceptible to theft through the hacking of exchange wallets, personal wallets or any other methods of digital asset storage or transfer. Digital assets are also susceptible to the activities of fraudulent entities that are designed to persuade retail investors, usually through advertisements, to participate in schemes that encourage investors to believe that they hold assets that are accruing value. DABA seeks to protect against such criminal activities through various regulations, but that is not to say the risk are completely eliminated.

The Bermuda courts have only just begun to publish decisions related to digital currencies and the interpretation of DABA [see Richie Lai et al v Bermuda Monetary Authority and Minister of Finance, BM 2025 SC 39]. The efficacy of DABA was also recently recognised in the cross-border context when the Bermuda Supreme Court approved a cross-border insolvency protocol agreement between the Bermuda Court-appointed liquidators of BlockFi International Ltd. and the US Joint Plan Administrator appointed by the US Court in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings [see Re BlockFi Intl Ltd, [2025] SC (Bda) 110 Civ]. The marked increase in activity in the digital asset sector means further substantive judicial interpretation of unique legal issues related to digital assets and existing regulation is not far off.

The interim remedies likely to be required in cases involving digital assets are: (1) worldwide freezing orders to restrain defendants (including “persons unknown”) and third parties (for example, digital asset custodians/exchanges) from disposing of or dealing with assets in any way; and (2) Bankers Trust orders and/or potentially Norwich Pharmacal orders to compel any digital asset holding company that has been identified as the custodian of a wallet to disclose certain payment-related information about the account holders (including all of the “Know Your Customer” information related a wallet's controller); and (3) the service of Bermuda legal proceedings on defendants outside the jurisdiction.

Once stolen digital assets are identified, substantive legal claims are likely to seek compensation for restitution of unlawful gains and damages arising from the tort of conversion. If the ultimate beneficiaries of the stolen digital assets can be identified, claims for deceit and restitution can be brought directly against the wrongdoing parties to recover the sums due and/or the digital assets themselves, plus interest and any expenses incurred in the recovery process (including legal fees).

Recent developments and other impacting factors

Bermuda's Beneficial Ownership Act 2025 came into force on 3 November 2025 (and was subsequently amended). This new legislation transfers responsibility for Bermuda's company beneficial ownership regime to the Registrar of Companies and, among other things, expands the right to access the beneficial ownership central register. The central register remains unavailable to the public, but access may now be granted to certain authorised third parties, including financial institutions (for AML/CTF purposes) and designated non-financial businesses and professionals that require access in order to conduct customer due diligence and discrepancy reporting.

This guide was first published in March 2026 in CDR Essential Intelligence - Fraud, Asset Tracing & Recovery.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.