ARTICLE
10 June 2025

Tax Podcast - EP:07 UAE Corporate Tax And Transfer Pricing

The UAE Corporate Tax and Transfer Pricing implementation requires an in-depth analysis apart from correct documentation and compliance with the law. In this recent podcast, experts discus and evaluate critical aspects surrounding the need to form tax groups and other crucial restructuring provisions.

Nishit is a practicing-chartered accountant with over 14 years of experience advising several corporates on matters relating to international tax, regulatory, structuring of inbound and outbound investment. Nishit has also been actively advising clients in structuring investments in the UAE region and working on UAE Corporate Tax and Transfer Pricing Matters. Nishit has authored numerous articles and regularly addresses forums on international tax topics, including UAE Corporate Tax and Transfer Pricing.

Chirag Chellani has over 10 years of well-rounded experience in Corporate, International, and Indirect Tax areas. Chirag is a group tax manager for a luxury real estate firm in UAE. In his current role, Chirag deals with formulating tax strategies to set up optimal tax structures, evaluating new investments, monitoring tax litigation matters, and identifying potential tax exposures domestically and internationally.

Originally published 25 July 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

