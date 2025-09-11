VC Investments Of Strategic Investors – Objectives And Expectations, Specific Deal Terms And Related Legal Challenges

Presentation at Schulthess Forum Venture Capital 2024

THE CVC INVESTMENT SETTING AND THE ROLE OF THE STRATEGIC INVESTOR

The CVC Investment Setting

To set the stage, who are the parties involved in a CVC transaction?

Characteristics, Objectives and Expectations

What do Strategic Investors as industry experts aim to achieve and what do they expect?

Characteristics of Strategic Investors / Investments

Seasoned industry experts

Business development / innovation units of large corporates Specialized corporate VC funds (CVC)

Corporate VC: (1) investment and (2) partnering

Objectives and Expectations

Investment activities to pursue financial and strategic goals

strategic goals Long-term benefits of collaborating with PortfolioCo

Business opportunities

Access to innovative technologies Joint development of products, solutions or services Access to new markets Potential acquisition of PortfolioCo

Commitment from Founders

Contributions from Strategic Investors

What are Strategic Investors as industry experts and partners able to contribute?

Financial Contributions

(Equity) funding

Payments under ancillary agreements (e.g. like royalties)

Non-financial Support

Industry expertise

Management expertise (legal, finance, tax, etc.)

Resources, use of platform

Business Partnering / Collaboration Opportunities

Cooperation

Provision of services

Access to network

