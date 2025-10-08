Deal Ticker: STEF Group Expands Its Swiss Footprint With Christian Cavegn AG Acquisition

The STEF Group, the French listed specialist in the logistics and transport of food products, has announced the completion of the acquisition of Christian Cavegn AG by its Swiss subsidiary STEF Suisse SA.

STEF Suisse SA is a recognized player of temperature-controlled food transportation and logistics, specializing in cold storage and frozen foods with 280 employees, a fleet of 60 vehicles and five locations.

Christian Cavegn AG is one of the leading Swiss food transport companies, specializing in the transport of fresh, frozen, and dry food products with 450 employees, 400 trucks and semi-trailers, and 9 locations.

This acquisition marks a major milestone for STEF Suisse SA, creating a robust entity that combines the strengths of both companies.

Kellerhals Carrard advised the STEF Group on this project. The team was led by Arnaud Philippe and included Guillaume Jacquemet, Antoine Illi, Hugo Ciocca (all Corporate / M&A), Elodie Spahni (Employment), Valentin Oyon, Micol Morganti Perucchi, Vanessa Benitez, Emilie Praz and Rachel Borra (all Real Estate).

Read the full press release here: French version, German version.

