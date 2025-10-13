Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Is Proud To Have Advised Veezoo On Its $6 Million Series A Funding Round

Empowering employees to turn questions into trusted insights with Agentic Analytics

Veezoo, the Agentic Analytics platform designed to help employees across organizations turn questions into trusted insights and better decisions, has successfully closed a $6 million Series A funding round. The round was led by ACE Ventures and will fuel the company's next stage of growth.

Since its founding in 2016, Veezoo has been built from the ground up as an AI-native platform for Agentic Analytics. Going far beyond flashy AI demos, Veezoo is already in production at several Fortune Global 500 companies and is profitable. Companies such as AXA, Baloise, Breitling, Valora, and Air Up rely on Veezoo's platform. Recognized as a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Models and Natural Language Technologies, Veezoo combines Agentic AI with the governed Veezoo Knowledge Graph, which abstracts data complexity, ensures consistent definitions, and enforces data governance for deep trust and agility within organizations.

The funding will enable Veezoo to accelerate its expansion in Europe and the United States and double down on its technology to ensure every answer remains trusted, governed, and insightful. Notable investors include former Tableau CEO Mark Nelson and Ted Kummert, data analytics veteran and former Chief Product Development Officer at UiPath.

Kellerhals Carrard is proud to have advised Veezoo on all legal aspects of this financing round. The Kellerhals Carrard team was co-led by Umberto Milano (Partner, Corporate/VC) and Norbert Schenk (Senior Associate, Corporate/VC), with support from Melissa Wiss (Paralegal, Corporate/VC).

Congratulations to Marcos Monteiro (CEO and co-founder), Till Haug (COO and co-founder), and João Pedro Monteiro (CTO and co-founder), as well as the investors who have joined them on this exciting journey. Together, we celebrate a significant milestone in their mission to redefine how businesses unlock the full depth of their knowledge and make data-driven decisions.

Marcos Monteiro, CEO and co-founder of Veezoo, had this to say about Kellerhals Carrard's support in this round:

"Working with Kellerhals Carrard was a great experience! They were incredibly effective and helped us complete the round quickly with minimal distraction from our day-to-day operations."

