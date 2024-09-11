The private wealth and family offices sector is an increasingly complex and dynamic environment, as the interplay of geopolitical events, regulatory shifts and evolving client...

TMF Group experts work from 120 offices in 80+ jurisdictions, making sure that complex administrative tasks are done right and on time. From legal set-up and oversight to regulatory filings, accounting, tax and payroll, we look after our clients’ administrative burdens so they can focus on their businesses.

The private wealth and family offices sector is an increasingly complex and dynamic environment, as the interplay of geopolitical events, regulatory shifts and evolving client expectations continues to significantly influence the way wealth is managed, protected and transferred. In an uncertain landscape, this sub-report outlines how investors can best strike the balance between safety and growth.

Building on the findings of TMF Group's Global Business Complexity Index (GBCI), we dive into the key factors effecting PWFO and highlight the need for industry professionals to both understand and adapt.

Within this publication, you will learn more about:

The effect of geopolitical turmoil and legislative change on the PWFO environment.

The strategies our clients have adopted to simplify their wealth management structures.

The impact of wealth transfer and responsible investment on the next generation.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.