Doing Business In West Africa

Get ready to take your business investments to the next level this October.

Firmus Advisory Limited is a business consulting firm operating in three areas in Ghana, Regulatory Compliance,Market Research and Trade Development. We offer the following under services under these three areas. Regulatory Compliance- Company Formation,Tax Advisory,Immigration Support Services,Regulatory licensing and permits,Product certification.Market Research-Customer Experience,Market Insights,Industry Research,Employee Engagement,Business Plan.Trade Development- Business to Business match-making,Market Development, Market Entry Services,In-market seminars for visiting business delegations.

Connect with top business leaders globally at the Doing Business in Africa Webinar organized by Firmus Advisory Limited in collaboration with Estelle. This exclusive business webinar has been designed to give you full insights into company formation, compliance requirements and regulatory frameworks in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

Here's what you stand gain:

Exclusive insight into the business investment opportunities, market potentials, regulatory environment, incentives and support services available in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast

Expository Insights into the investment climate of these top West African Countries.

Support and access to resources for businesses looking to incorporate in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast

Networking opportunities with like-minded investors worldwide and so much more ...and guess what?

Attendance to this business webinar guarantees you exclusive access to a free consultation session with the Firmus Advisory Business Compliance Team.

Date. Thursday 10th October 2024

Time: 10:00 AM GMT

Registration is Free but slots are limited!!!

